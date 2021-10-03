North Texas has a world champion among its golf greats. Again.
Kyle Berkshire, a former member of UNT's golf program, won the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championship for the second straight time late last week.
Berkshire made his way through the tournament by smashing one long drive after another in Mesquite, Nevada. He faced Justin James in the final.
Berkshire won the head-to-head battle with a 422-yard drive in the championship round, where he and James each had five attempts.
Berkshire kept two of his drives inbounds and also posted a 420-yard drive. James topped out at 418 yards.
Berkshire also won the event in 2019. Last year's tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It feels awesome because defending the title like this is extremely hard because of the caliber of athletes," Berkshire said during the trophy presentation after the event. "There are so many amazing hitters here. The bar keeps being raised higher and higher. The only way to defend is to keep getting better."
PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau was among the golfers in the field for the event.
Berkshire's longest drive of the tournament covered 439 yards in the preliminary rounds.
Berkshire played for UNT from 2015-16 but didn't play in any tournaments for the Mean Green. He was a four-time all-state selection in Maryland.
Berkshire didn't have the all-around game to carve out a career at UNT or on the PGA Tour but found an avenue in the world of long drive competitions.
He has since struck up a friendship with DeChambeau, one of the more flamboyant members of the PGA Tour.
“We can bounce things off each other, we understand what each other deals with,” Berkshire told Golf.com during the tournament. “Obviously, everything he does he deals with is far more intense than me, but I can still have an idea of it. I treasure our friendship greatly, and I think he does, too. And it’s definitely a very genuine one, too. This isn’t just something we do for the camera.”
Berkshire is one of a growing number of former UNT golfers who are making their mark in the pro ranks.
UNT graduate Sebastian Muñoz made just more than $2 million on the PGA Tour last season and narrowly missed earning a medal when he finished in a tie for fourth at the Olympics.
Fellow UNT graduate Carols Ortiz won the Houston Open a year ago and finished with $2.6 million in prize money last season.
Berkshire competes a little further off the radar in golf in the specialized world of long-drive competitions.
His time to shine came over the weekend when he capitalized by capturing his second straight world title.