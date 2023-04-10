Former North Texas coach Grant McCasland earned $72,500 in performance incentives in his final season with the Mean Green.
UNT went on a five-game run in the National Invitation Tournament and knocked off UAB in the championship game.
The run capped McCasland’s sixth and final season with the Mean Green. He left UNT shortly after the NIT to take over at Texas Tech.
UNT quickly promoted Ross Hodge, McCasland’s longtime associate head coach, to take over its program.
The Mean Green reached a host of milestones during McCasland’s final season that tripped bonus clauses in his contract, including one for wins in a season.
UNT finished 31-7 while cruising past the previous record of 25 set last year.
McCasland’s last extension he signed in 2022 included an escalating series of bonuses for the number of wins UNT posted in a season. The scale began at 20 and had additional incentives for winning 25 and 30 games.
McCasland earned a $37,500 bonus for clearing the 30-win mark. He also received a $10,000 bonus for guiding UNT to the NIT and $5,000 for each additional round UNT reached in the tournament.
UNT won five games in the tournament and beat UAB in the final.
A school official confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday that UNT will pay out McCasland’s bonuses despite the fact he left the school with time remaining on his contract.
While UNT is paying out McCasland’s performance bonuses, the school will save money on his retention bonus. McCasland was set to receive $200,000 if he was still UNT’s coach on July 1.
McCasland’s contract ran through the 2028-29 season and included a base salary of $800,000.
There was a $750,000 buyout clause in McCasland’s contract that will be paid to UNT now that he has left the program.
The original buyout was $1.5 million but was cut in half due to a clause in a previous deal that cut the amount in half if Wren Baker is no longer UNT’s athletic director.
Baker left UNT for West Virginia late last year.
