Jeff Bennett last week dug out a memento from one of the memorable times in his life.
Bennett used to pack his glove and cleats in a green and white leather bag with “N.T.S.U. Baseball” printed on the side from during his days playing for the North Texas baseball team.
That bag was just one of the items on display harkening back to a somewhat forgotten time in the history of Mean Green athletics during the program’s reunion Saturday.
UNT fielded a varsity baseball team from 1984-88 and had a club team before that. Bennett was among several dozen players from those teams who returned to Denton to reminisce about the past and dream of baseball returning to UNT’s lineup of sports.
“It was an awesome experience to play here,” Bennett said. “We talk about the best stadiums we played in, the fun places we stayed and the best teams and players we played against.
“It’s fun to see the guys we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Bennett played from 1984-86, some of the final years for the program before it was sent to the scrap heap in a wave of budget cuts and adjustments that helped the university adhere to Title IX. The landmark 1972 law prohibits discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.
Public colleges and universities fall under the law. UNT was among dozens that cut programs in the wake of the law.
UNT’s former players had photos on display from their playing days and talked about their experiences as well as what it will take for the school to reinstate the program.
Several members of the group started the Mean Green Baseball Project nearly a year ago to publicly push for UNT to bring the program back.
The group has printed T-shirts, held events and created a website, a Facebook group and a Twitter account. Members of the group have also met with university officials.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley spoke to the group during their reunion and laid out the milestones the school would have to reach before it considers bringing back its baseball program.
UNT is still in the process of raising the funds it needs to expand the North Texas Athletic Center. The school is hoping to double the venue in size to 90,000 square feet.
UNT hasn’t expanded the venue since it opened in 2005. School officials have long said UNT is bursting at the seams in the facility and in its academic center.
The school needs to raise from donors $20 million of the $40 million it would take to complete the renovation. The university would cover the remaining cost of expansion.
The school would also need to add two women’s sports to adhere to Title IX rules, expand its base of support from donors in terms of ticket sales and contributions, and move its athletic budget into the top third of schools in the American.
Reaching those goals would make adding baseball feasible.
Mosley said UNT does not want to take away the funds it needs to support the more than 350 student-athletes it already has to add another program.
UNT does have some leftover funds earmarked for baseball that were donated during an earlier push to start a program.
“We’re finally getting answers about what it will take,” said Curtis Clinesmith, a longtime UNT booster and a proponent of the school adding a baseball program. “The formula is out there.”
UNT has prioritized the athletic center expansion, a move that would give the school the space to consider adding a baseball program. Mosley said the hope is to begin the athletic center expansion in late 2024.
UNT has several other projects in the works as well, including renovating its softball dugouts and adding a clubhouse for $5 million and renovating its facilities on the old Liberty Christian high school campus for a $2.2 million.
“This is a first step,” Clinesmith said. “A lot of these guys haven’t been back to campus since the 1970s and ‘80s. For them to see what has happened over the last 30 or 40 years is eye-opening for them.”
Former UNT player Danny Suges has been one of the driving forces behind the Mean Green Baseball Project and believes that the group can help the school get to where it needs to be to bring the sport back. He is encouraging members of the group to purchase season tickets to other sports and donate to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, which covers the program’s scholarship costs.
“There’s no doubt baseball will come back,” Suges said. “The word is out. There are people at the university now who know there is a big group that wants baseball back.”
Even if UNT were to reach its goals to expand its athletic center and bolster its fundraising and ticket sales figures, there’s still the matter of building a field to house a team.
UNT has space set aside in its master plan.
When they formed their group, the school’s former players hoped to find a donor who would be willing to give several million dollars toward construction of a facility. They haven’t found that donor yet but are not giving up hope.
“We’re going to turn over every rock that we can and look for that one big donor who will help us bring baseball back,” Suges said. “It might not happen in the next two or three years, but we want it to happen in the next five years, not in 20 years.
“I want to be able to come to games and bring my grandkids.”
The members of the group point to the progress the school has made since their playing days as a reason for hope.
UNT opened its athletic center in 2005 and Apogee Stadium in 2011, the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility in 2019, and the Soccer and Track & Field Stadium that same year.
Kyle Hope graduated from UNT in 1981 and hadn’t taken a tour of the school’s facilities since before attending the reunion.
“It’s fantastic to go from Fouts to Apogee, which is state of the art,” Hope said. “We had an old dungeon of a training room under Fouts when I played.”
Kendall Clark is convinced that UNT could field a competitive team quickly if it started a baseball program. He spent 30 years coaching baseball with 29 coming in the Texas high school ranks.
“There are a lot of great players in the area,” Clark said. “You could put a good team together just from the players who are skipped over in Dallas and Houston. There are a lot of good players who don’t have anywhere to go.”
Several dozen former Mean Green players found their home years ago at UNT and are holding out hope that they can one day support those who follow in their footsteps.
“It’s been a lifelong journey for some of these guys who are more involved,” Hope said. “We have not played since 1988. It’s been a long time.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.