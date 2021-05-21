Ciara Carl has joined the North Texas women's basketball team's coaching staff.
She spent the last eight seasons on the staff at San Diego State.
"Ciara Carl comes to UNT highly recommended by everyone she has encountered in her career," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement announcing she had hired Carl. "We are truly blessed to have such a genuine soul on staff who takes great pride in her relationships and her life's work. Coach CC brings years of experience in coaching, playing and leadership development."
Carl also spent time at Metro State and Cal Poly Pomona. She played at Point Loma Nazarene, where she was the Sea Lions' starting point guard.
Carl fills out Mitchell's staff and replaces Jamie Carey, who left UNT to join the staff at UTSA.
"I would like to thank coach Mitchell and her staff for this exciting opportunity to join the Mean Green family," Carl said in a statement. "I am truly looking forward to being a part of something special here at UNT."
UNT is coming off a 13-7 season that included a 10-4 record in Conference USA play. The Mean Green exceeded their previous high for C-USA wins in a season by two.
UNT was upset by Old Dominion in the first round of the C-USA tournament.
The Mean Green are set to return several of their key players, including guards Quincy Noble, N'Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson.
Noble was a first-team All-C-USA selection as a sophomore when she averaged 17.8 points per game. Boyd added 12.1 and Jackson 8.7.
Carl worked with San Diego State's guards.