Wendell Williams greeted his former teammates and friends one by one as they arrived at East Side Denton on Sunday afternoon.
The North Texas basketball great couldn’t help but smile as a reunion of sorts unfolded.
Williams was one of about a dozen former UNT basketball players who gathered to talk about their time at the school and Jimmy Gales, their former coach. Gales died earlier this month at the age of 78.
“It’s great to be back with the guys,” Williams said. “You spent three or four years with guys and become family. Then you watch their kids grow up.
“All I can do is smile.”
There were plenty of smiles to go around as former UNT players and officials remembered one of the greatest coaches in program history on the eve of his funeral.
Gales’ service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
Gales served as UNT’s coach from 1986-93 and led the Mean Green to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 1988. He spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at UNT under Bill Blakeley beginning in 1975 before taking over the program.
UNT inducted Gales into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He finished with an 84-118 record in seven seasons at UNT. His 84 wins rank fourth in program history.
Several of Gales former players live outside of Denton and made the trip to honor his legacy.
“You don’t have many opportunities to get together,” said Andrien Choplick, who also played under Gales. “It just goes to show how much we all appreciate what coach did for us. He was the best coach I had in my career. He made you tough mentally and got the most out of you.”
Since his death, Gales’ former players have shared stories of his tough-minded approach and how he impacted their lives.
Williams recalled landing at the airport in Dallas and making his way to Denton to play for Gales. Former UNT assistant coach Glenn Arnold was there to pick Williams up.
Williams went on to become one of the best shot blockers in school history and later went into coaching. He’s now the varsity assistant girls basketball coach at Denton.
“I am working my dream job living in Denton,” Williams said. “I have been blessed.”
He’s just one of several of Gales’ former players who went into coaching. Those former UNT players are all passing along the lessons they learned from Gales.
Arnold has also passed on what he learned from Gales in his time as an assistant at UNT. He has been the head coach at Klein for 25 years and won his 700th game in spring 2019.
“He was a class person and a good coach,” Arnold said. “He did a good job of relating to the guys. He conducted himself well and loved kids.
“He was a good example for the players.”