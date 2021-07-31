Mason Fine has defied the odds ever since he arrived at North Texas ahead of the 2016 season as a lightly recruited quarterback from rural Oklahoma.
Fine went on to become the most prolific passer in program history. Late Friday, he became UNT’s next professional.
Fine was in a heated battle for a roster spot with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League over the last few weeks. Cody Fajardo was locked in as the starter for the Roughriders, who had four players competing for backup jobs — Fine, Isaac Harker, Paxton Lynch and Tom Flacco.
The Roughriders signed Fine to their practice squad and released Flacco. Lynch, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, made the active roster, as did CFL veteran Isaac Harker.
“Can’t wait to take the next step in my football journey!” Fine wrote on his Twitter account at the time.
The CFL canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the start of Fine’s pro career.
The Roughriders are set to open their season on Friday against the B.C. Lions.
While Fine isn’t expected to play in the CFL any time soon, making a practice squad allows him to continue a career that has seen him excel every step along the way. Fine threw for 13,081 yards at Locust Grove in Oklahoma and was the state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year.
Fine was overlooked as a prospect, largely because of his stature at 5-foot-11 and landed at UNT. He was one of the Mean Green’s first recruits in the tenure of coach Seth Littrell.
UNT went on to play in bowl games in three of Fine’s four seasons. He set program records for career passing yards (12,505) and passing touchdowns (93).
Fine wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine or drafted. He worked out for the Chicago Bears, who passed on signing him.
Fine ended up working as the quarterbacks coach at Pawhuska (Oklahoma) High for his former high school coach Matt Hennesy before his opportunity in the CFL arrived.
UNT Hall of Fame quarterback Jordan Case believes the CFL could be a perfect opportunity for Fine. Case played for the Ottawa from 1980-82.
“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Case said during Fine’s senior season at UNT. “It wouldn’t hurt him to try the CFL where the game is a little more wide open. He could adjust and then come down to the NFL.”
