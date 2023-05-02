TP KSU

Former North Texas guard Tylor Perry committed to Kanas State on Tuesday night.

 Tylor Perry/Twitter

Tylor Perry is headed back to Kansas, this time to play for Kansas State.

The former North Texas guard made it official on Tuesday night when he announced his decision on a livestream with national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

