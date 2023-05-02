Tylor Perry is headed back to Kansas, this time to play for Kansas State.
The former North Texas guard made it official on Tuesday night when he announced his decision on a livestream with national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
Perry spent the last two seasons at UNT and emerged as one of the great players in program history. He guided the Mean Green to the National Invitation Tournament title and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Perry entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after and quickly became one of the most sought-after players available.
The Fort Coffey, Oklahoma, native played for two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and is headed back to familiar territory to play for the Wildcats.
Perry made his announcement shortly after UNT celebrated its run to the NIT championship at East Side in downtown Denton, where he bid farewell to the fans who supported him during his time with the Mean Green.
“This will forever be home,” Perry said of Denton and UNT.
The NCAA’s decision to grant players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic offered Perry an opportunity to move on and play an additional collegiate season.
A host of programs entered the race to land Perry shortly after he elected to leave UNT. He eventually cut the list of programs under consideration to Kansas State, Texas Tech, Florida and Ole Miss.
Perry wanted to test himself at a higher level but told Goodman during his announcement that leaving UNT was difficult. He's departing in a time of transition for the Mean Green.
Ross Hodge took over as UNT's coach shortly after Grant McCasland left for Texas Tech.
"One of the hardest things I have ever had to do was to say goodbye to coach Hodge and my teammates," Perry said. "I wouldn’t be here today without them."
Texas Tech hired former McCasland following the season, but it was Kansas State that ended up winning the race to land Perry.
Former UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling is now an assistant with the Wildcats, who are coming off an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
Markquis Nowell, a 5-foot-8 guard, led Kansas State last year as a senior and is headed to the NBA.
Perry could help fill that void on a team that is expected to be highly competitive again in the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 17.3 points per game on his way to being named Conference USA’s Player of the Year and was at his best in big spots.
Hodge encouraged Perry to explore his options.
"What I love about coach Hodge is he told me, ‘You have to go,’" Perry said. "He said it’s time. You’ve earned it. You’ve done everything you can here. You gave everything you could to us. You need to go spread your wings."
Perry scored 23 points against Oklahoma State and 16 against Wisconsin in the NIT before scoring 20 in UNT’s win over UAB in the championship game.
Perry’s performance in the NIT showed that he could compete against major conference competition.
He’ll have the chance to show those talents now with the Wildcats back in Kansas, where his college basketball journey began for a program on the rise.
The Wildcats fell just short of reaching the Final Four under Jerome Tang. Jareem Dowling, a former UNT assistant who helped coach Perry at UNT, is on Tang's staff.
"Jerome Tang and Jareem Dowling," Perry said of the reasons he chose Kansas State. "I could stay those two, but it was the entire coaching staff. As soon as I got around them, I knew this was it."
