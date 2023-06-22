Morgan Medford action

Former Tarleton shortstop and Guyer standout Morgan Medford has transferred to North Texas.

 Tarleton Athletics/ Tony Rhodes

One of the top softball players of the last few years in the Denton area is coming home to play for North Texas.

Morgan Medford has signed with UNT and will play her senior season with the Mean Green.

Morgan Medford mug

Morgan Medford

