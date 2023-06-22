Medford started 55 games for Tarleton this past season, posting a .357 on-base percentage and .932 fielding percentage. She was a second-team All-WAC selection as a sophomore.
Medford played for her father, Keith Medford, at Guyer.
“It’s a dream come true for Morgan to come back to Denton and finish out with her fifth season at North Texas,” Keith Medford said. “We’re excited about it.”
Medford was a four-year starter at Guyer and hit .509 as a senior, when she scored 51 runs and drove in 33 on her way to being named District 5-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Medford went on to play shortstop for Tarleton and helped lead the Texans to their first postseason berth at the Division I level in 2022 when they played in the National Invitational Softball Championships.
Tarleton played in the event for the second straight season this spring.
Medford will join UNT for its first season in the American Athletic Conference next year. The Mean Green have thrived under Rodney DeLong, who took over the program ahead of the 2019 season.
UNT made its first NCAA tournament appearance in the spring of 2022 when the Mean Green advanced to the final of the Stillwater Regional before falling to Oklahoma State.
UNT lost to Middle Tennessee in 12 innings in the Conference USA tournament final this spring.
Keith Medford is confident his daughter will fit in at UNT, no matter where DeLong elects to play her. He has gotten to know DeLong and UNT assistant coach Jason Gwyn over the years.
UNT used Guyer’s field when Lovelace Stadium was being renovated.
“Morgan will do whatever needs to be done,” Keith Medford said. “That is what we wanted to make sure the staff knew on her visit. We don’t know what the plan is, and we don’t care. We’re excited for her to get a chance to play at North Texas.”
