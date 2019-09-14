BERKELEY, Calif. — North Texas looked like it was headed to another tough outing defensively early in its game against California on Saturday.
The Mean Green gave up points each of the first four times they were on the field.
It’s what transpired from that point on that gave UNT some positives to build from following a 23-17 loss to Cal at California Memorial Stadium.
UNT was down 20-0 in a flash in the first quarter before holding Cal with just a field goal the remainder of the game.
“We didn’t blink,” UNT defensive lineman Dion Novil said. “We knew we were going to face adversity and attacked it.”
That approach gave UNT a chance to complete a comeback late. The Mean Green’s defense had to find a way to get off the field after Cal got the ball back at its 20-yard line with 2:59 left.
The Bears had a 23-17 lead at that point and needed a first down or two to bleed the clock dry.
UNT’s defense prevented Cal from converting.
Linebacker Tyreke Davis sacked Chase Garbers on second down. Linebackers KD Davis and Joe Ozougwu then pulled down Garbers for a 7-yard gain on third-and-12.
UNT got the ball back with 1:51 left but was unable to drive for the winning score.
The Mean Green’s performance late was a dramatic turn from its struggles early, when Cal scored 20 quick points.
UNT’s outing against Cal was also an improvement over a 49-27 loss to SMU last week. The Mean Green came into the day allowing 40.0 points per game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell was quick to point out that UNT’s offense put its counterparts on defense in a bad spot with an early turnover.
Cal took over at the UNT 15 after Cal safety Jaylin Hawkins sacked Mason Fine and forced a fumble that defensive lineman Brett Johnson recovered in the first quarter.
The Bears settled for a 32-yard Greg Thomas field goal after linebacker Kevin Wood and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton threw Chris Brown Jr. for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-1 play.
“We put our defense in some poor situations early,” Littrell said. “We also have to get off the field. That is what hurt us in the first half.”
The way UNT came back from that tough start defensively was what was encouraging for the Mean Green.
Linebacker KD Davis finished with a game-high 13 tackles and two of UNT’s 11 tackles for loss. Novil added a game-high three tackles for loss among his eight stops.
“This is most definitely something we can grow from,” Davis said. “This hurt a lot, but we have to come back and learn from it.”