Michael Lawrence was among a host of North Texas players who saw one of the biggest stories in Texas college football so far this year come across his Twitter feed.
The senior wide receiver’s reaction to hearing that Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin would sit out the remainder of the season to redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility for 2020 was a big, fat “Meh.”
“We saw it on Twitter and heard people talking about it,” Lawrence said during UNT’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. “But we try to not listen to the outside noise.”
UNT is focused on the task at hand instead, its 7 p.m. game on Saturday at home against a Houston team that is nowhere it expected to be four games into the season.
The Cougars are 1-3 and are suddenly without one of the top quarterbacks in the country in King and one of his top targets in Corbin.
UNT went from being an underdog to a favorite in a hurry in the span of a few hours. That change hasn’t altered the Mean Green’s approach or their feeling that Houston is a dangerous team.
The Cougars were expected to be one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference this season before falling to national powers Oklahoma and Washington State.
Houston’s slide continued when Jalen McCleskey caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Justin McMillan with three seconds left to give Tulane a 38-31 win over the Cougars last week.
King and Corbin announced they would be taking the rest of the season off on Monday, raising the question of whether or not Houston would have any fight left when they face UNT this week.
UNT coach Seth Littrell worked with Houston coach Dana Holgorsen at Texas Tech and has little doubt the Cougars will show up ready to play.
“It really doesn’t change anything,” Littrell said. “Whatever quarterback they use will be explosive and will also understand the system. I have been around Dana a long time. He is going to do what he does, have some wrinkles and put his players in the best situation to be successful. We are going to have to be locked in on all three phases.”
The game looked like it would be a showdown between King and UNT quarterback Mason Fine just a few days ago.
It was an intriguing possibility considering Fine is the leading active passer among players competing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with 10,357 yards. King has an impressive run of his own going with an NCAA record 15 straight games with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.
Fine spoke highly of King and didn’t offer up any hints of disappointment after their showdown was called off.
“I know him from a couple of connections,” Fine said of King. “He’s a great person, teammate and player. I respect the decision. I am sure it was the best decision for him, his teammates and family.
“King is a great ballplayer, but that that doesn’t take away from the other players on that team who are good, athletic and talented.”
Growth in offensive line
Littrell preaches about the importance of balance offensively.
He sees that balance not so much in how many yards his team gains passing and rushing in a given game or season, but in its ability to capitalize on opportunities.
Littrell wants his team to be able to run when the opportunity arises and pass when the situation calls for it.
UNT had the opportunity to run the ball in its game against UTSA and capitalized by rolling up 290 yards on the ground, well over its previous season high of 211 in a loss to SMU.
Littrell credited UNT’s offensive line for playing a key role in that performance.
“Our offensive line has grown a lot,” he said. “I love where we are at. The chemistry is great, but we have not reached our full potential yet. We have a lot of things we can clean up and work on. I like the mentality of the group.”
Littrell credited offensive line coach Chuck Langston for helping develop the Mean Green’s line. UNT did not allow a sack in its win over UTSA.
“You can see the chemistry of the offensive line becoming better,” Fine said. “I only got hit once last game. That is big time in a game I threw the ball 22 times.”
UNT’s defense on a roll
UNT enters its game against Houston riding a string of seven quarters without giving up a touchdown.
The Mean Green allowed 20 points in the opening quarter of its loss to Cal two weeks ago before holding the Bears out of the end zone for three straight quarters.
UNT allowed just a second-quarter field goal in its win over UTSA.
Littrell credited UNT’s improvement to a host of factors, including the attention to detail the Mean Green are showing in practice and their intensity on the field. He also credited defensive coordinator Troy Reffett.
“Coach Ref has done a great job of understanding our strengths and making sure he puts them in the best situation to be successful,” Littrell said.
Linebacker KD Davis has been played a key role in UNT’s play the last two weeks and enters the Mean Green’s game against Houston with a team-high 41 tackles.
UNT will be in for a new challenge against a talented Houston team but doesn’t plan on altering its approach.
“We are not doing anything extra,” Davis said. “We are just going to do what we have to do and execute on the field.”