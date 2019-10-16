The excitement among North Texas players and coaches was evident for months when they spoke about the Mean Green’s potential offensively in 2019.
The reasons were obvious.
UNT returned eight starters from a unit that averaged nearly 35 points per game, including the leading active passer in college football in quarterback Mason Fine.
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell left for Southern Cal in the offseason but was replaced by Bodie Reeder, another young, bright offensive mind.
What could go wrong?
It turns out a whole lot more than anyone expected as UNT limps into the second half of its season and a game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Apogee Stadium at 2-4.
The Mean Green have been good at times offensively but not good enough often enough to meet sky-high expectations. UNT scored just seven points in the second half of a 45-27 loss to Southern Miss last week.
The Mean Green are averaging 32.0 points and 439.2 yards per game. Both totals mark a step back from the 34.6 points and 460.5 yards UNT put up last season.
“Execution,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said simply this week when asked about why the Mean Green haven’t lived up to expectations. “I have to do a better job as a coach and put players in the right situations.
“At the same time, guys have to make sure they are locked in and focused throughout the week and then make plays. We can’t bust routine things and take turns making mistakes as coaches and players. You are not going to be very good if you do that.”
UNT hasn’t been good, at least not by the standards of its head coach. Littrell spent much of his career as an offensive coordinator and is highly involved in the Mean Green’s offense.
UNT scored at least 40 points in six games last season. The Mean Green have hit that mark just twice so far this year, when they were expected to take a significant step forward.
Fine pointed to execution as UNT’s biggest problem just as Littrell did, but also admitted that some key losses could also be catching up to the team.
The Mean Green lost Jalen Guyton, their second-leading wide receiver last season, when he declared for the NFL draft after his junior year. UNT lost even more firepower when fellow wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury in a loss to California in UNT’s third game.
Fine, who has thrown for 10,925 yards in his career, is adjusting to working with a different mix of weapons.
“Losing Rico is tough to overcome,” Fine said. “The young guys are getting better week in and week out and are gaining confidence.”
UNT just hasn’t been as effective without its two big-play threats as those young players get up to speed.
Fine averaged 291.8 passing yards per game last season and was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight year. He’s averaging just 251.3 yards this season after missing the fourth quarter of UNT's loss to Southern Miss with a shoulder injury, a setback he is expected to return from this week.
Fine ranks fourth among C-USA quarterbacks in passing yards, which isn’t anywhere close to where UNT expected him to be when they launched a campaign to promote him for the Heisman Trophy before the season.
Those struggles have caused doubts that haven’t helped matters.
“We’re pressing at times,” wide receiver Michael Lawrence said. “We’re still the same offense. The coaches put receivers and running backs in great situations. We have to execute as players. It’s on us to make the plays.”
UNT tweaked its offense slightly when Reeder arrived. The Mean Green put more emphasis on utilizing tight ends and vowed to pick up the tempo to keep defenses off balance.
Those plans have been derailed by injuries that kept starting tight end Kelvin Smith out of a loss to Houston and have limited him much of the season.
Smith has just five catches halfway through the year. He was UNT’s fifth-leading receiver last season, when he caught 29 passes for 269 yards.
Jason Pirtle, a converted wide receiver, has helped fill that void with 10 passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns.
UNT hoped to have both Smith and Pirtle healthy and on the field at the same time as it adjusted to a slightly different system. That hasn’t happened as often as the Mean Green would like.
“It’s not going as well as we hoped,” Reeder said. “We have been explosive at times and put points on the board. Other times we have been caught behind the chains and not done as well as we need to. And that’s not just game to game. It’s drive to drive.”
That inconsistency has prevented UNT from picking up the tempo offensively. The Mean Green have played fast at times but have struggled to execute at a level that enables them to put a defense on its heels.
“Our tempo has been good,” Reeder said. “We have been able to go fast at times, but you have to make positive plays to go fast.”
UNT has made more than a few of those plays.
Fine has 14 touchdown passes on the year, while running back Tre Siggers is averaging 100.4 rushing yards per game.
The big plays that duo has provided have just been too few and far between.
Fine and UNT’s wide receivers and running backs say they are comfortable with what they are doing offensively.
“I don’t think it’s been hard to adjust to a new offensive coordinator,” Fine said. “Coach Reeder is putting us in great situations to be successful. I have to execute. I take ownership there.”
Littrell, Reeder and Fine all talked about how they must do a better job to help UNT get to where it wants to be in the second half of the season.
UNT has six games left — and maybe a bowl game — to find its groove.
“We have to walk in there with confidence, the right mindset and attack,” Fine said. “We are not taking the fight to teams. We are accepting the punches. Let’s take the fight to them.”