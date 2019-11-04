North Texas picked up a commitment from highly regarded Wylie defensive end Kortlin Rausaw on Monday morning.
Rausaw announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Is it really a surprise🤷🏾♂️?#Committed #GoMeanGreen pic.twitter.com/Kq0ybc9WCg— Kortlin Rausaw (@kortliin_rausaw) November 4, 2019
“First I would like to thank god for blessing me with my talent and an amazing family, group of friends and coaches,” Rausaw wrote. “Without those people, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now. Every school was heavily considered and very much appreciated. With that said, I have decided to commit to furthering my education and football career at the University of North Texas.”
Rausaw is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website rates him at No. 84 on its composite list of the top strong side defensive ends in the class of 2020.
The 6-4, 243-pound senior had offers from a dozen schools, including Boise State, Colorado and Iowa State.
Rausaw joins a highly regarded 2020 UNT recruiting class. The Mean Green entered the week with the second-ranked class behind Louisiana Tech in Conference USA in the 247Sports class rankings.
The addition of Rausaw will vault UNT back to No. 1 in the league.
Oral commitments are nonbinding. The early signing period begins on Dec. 18 with national signing day to follow on Feb. 5.
Rausaw’s commitment comes just two days after UNT hammered UTEP 52-26 to bolster its hopes of playing in a bowl game for a fourth straight season.
The Mean Green are 4-5 heading into a key game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.