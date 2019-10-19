A few minutes at practice this summer were all it took for longtime North Texas donor Don Lovelace to fully comprehend the impact an indoor practice facility would make the school’s football program.
“It felt like it was 120 degrees,” Lovelace said. “I was thinking about what a difference it would make for these guys to have an indoor facility.”
UNT reached that goal a few weeks ago when it opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion on Saturday before UNT’s game against Middle Tennessee.
The Lovelace and McNatt families were among a host of donors to the project who attended the event. Several dozen fans wandered through the $16 million venue that includes full football field with 10 yards tacked on beyond one end zone, a recruiting lounge and track lanes down one side of the field.
“I have no doubt this is one of the finest indoor practice facilities in the country,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said.
Jim McNatt and his family donated $3 million toward construction of the venue, while Lovelace and his family contributed $2.5 million.
The UNT athletic department raised approximately half the money required to build the facility. The school covered the other half of the cost, UNT President Neal Smatresk said.
The investment is one UNT officials believe will provide significant dividends.
The facility is the third largest indoor practice venue in the state. Baker said UNT was able to add all the touches it wanted because the school stayed within budget. One of those details is “Mean Green” in 24-foot letters on the side of the building facing Interstate 35W. The sign lights up at night.
“This facility will be a landmark on our campus,” Smatresk said. “The Mean Green sign, I’m pretty sure, is visible from space. The building itself will have so many different uses. It will enhance every element of our athletics program.”
Baker and head football coach Seth Littrell believe the facility will provide UNT a significant boost in recruiting.
UNT did not have an indoor venue previously. Now the program has one that school officials believe will set UNT apart from several schools it competes with for players.
“Recruiting is what it’s all about,” said Al McNatt, who was among boosters who donated to the venue. “The facility will be a big help in that regard. It will be worth the investment. This will be very effective for the program.”
UNT’s players got their first look at the venue earlier this fall and were impressed.
“It’s going to help for sure,” wide receiver Michael Lawrence said earlier this fall. “Working out in there helps keep your body cool and your legs fresh. I can already tell the difference.”
UNT is expecting generations of players to benefit from the addition of the facility.
“We might not be competing with Texas and A&M, but are competing with Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and other schools for quality athletes,” Lovelace said. “When they see this facility, it will show that we have made a major commitment to athletics. It will be impressive for them.”