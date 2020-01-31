North Texas made the additions of Mike Ekeler and Tate Wallis to Seth Litttrell's staff official on Friday.
Ekeler will coach UNT's special teams, while Wallis will serve as UNT's quarterbacks coach.
Ekeler spent the 2016 season as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He served as Kansas' special teams coordinator last season. Wallis was Argyle's offensive coordinator last fall and previously worked as an assistant at Baylor.
The Denton Record-Chronicle previously reported that Ekeler and Wallis were set to join UNT's staff.
"Being able to bring coach Ekeler back home to Denton is something I'm very happy about," UNT head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. "He brings a great passion to our program as an impressive recruiter and builds very strong relationships with his players. He also has a strong track record of success in developing high-level players on the field and great men off of it."
Kyle Thompson was an honorable mention All-Big 12 punter for Kansas in 2019, when Stephon Robinson earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors as a kick returner from Phil Steele Magazine.
Wallis spent seven seasons at Baylor beginning in 2009 before spending four seasons coaching at North Forney and Argyle. He played quarterback at SMU from 2002-03 after guiding Ennis to the 2000 Class 4A state championship.
"I'm really looking forward to adding coach Wallis to our staff," Littrell said. "He's been very successful everywhere he has been and will bring another creative dynamic to what we can do offensively. I'm excited about welcoming him into our family and can't wait to see him have the opportunity to work with our very talented quarterback room."
Littrell has revamped his staff in the offseason. UNT has also announced the additions of defensive coordinator Clint Bowen and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Mike Bloesch in addition to Ekeler and Wallis.
Eric Mathies is also set to join UNT's staff as its defensive line coach.