North Texas quarterback Mason Fine could sense a change as the weeks went by this fall and the Mean Green’s season opener against Abilene Christian grew closer.
When times got tough in the searing heat, it wasn’t coach Seth Littrell or his assistants who demanded UNT push through. It was the Mean Green’s veteran players, particularly 21 seniors who have helped UNT’s program turn the corner the last three seasons.
“This is the first year we have a player-led team instead of a coach-led team,” said Fine, one of the Mean Green’s five senior team captains. “The players are making the decisions on what is best for the team. When something needs to be said or something needs to be done, we will act and make those changes. We have fire to be successful.”
That shift has given UNT confidence those seniors can guide the Mean Green to heights they haven’t reached in their first three seasons under Littrell, beginning with their 6:30 p.m. opener tonight against the Wildcats.
UNT has won nine games in each of the past two years but has yet to break through to win the Conference USA title or a bowl game.
The Mean Green could have as many as 13 seniors in their starting lineup who are looking to change that when they take on the Wildcats.
That’s a comforting feeling for UNT’s coaches and players.
“Our seniors have put in a lot of work,” Littrell said. “They have something they want to prove and that is they can compete for and win championships, whether that is bowl championships or conference championships. They are focused and ready to get after it.”
Littrell often talks about the opportunity UNT’s senior class has to set a legacy. They’re already well on the way.
The Mean Green have played in bowl games in each of the last three seasons with several of their seniors leading the way. That total is impressive considering UNT has played in just 11 bowl games in program history.
Fine enters his senior season as UNT’s all-time leader with 9,417 passing yards, a total that also makes him the active leader at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
And Fine is just one of the Mean Green’s seniors with an impressive legacy.
Wide receivers Rico Bussey Jr. (123 receptions for 1,791 yards) and Michael Lawrence (95 receptions for 1,268 yards) have a chance to finish among the top 10 players in program history in both career catches and yards.
Senior safety Khairi Muhammad has 176 tackles and is quickly closing on 200.
“Having 21 seniors makes the whole team more comfortable,” said Muhammad, who also sensed that those veteran players were taking over this fall. “That gives us confidence.”
UNT will look to capitalize on that confidence against ACU, which is coming off a 6-5 season and its first winning campaign as a member of the Southland Conference. ACU made the jump from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2013 and played that season as an independent before joining the Southland a year later.
The Wildcats are 1-7 against teams that compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level since returning to the Division I level. That one win came against Troy in 2014.
UNT’s coaches and players have vowed to maintain their focus and not overlook the Wildcats, who return a solid quarterback in Luke Anthony. The junior threw for 3,019 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
ACU coach Adam Dorrel is in his third season at ACU. He guided Northwest Missouri State to Division II national titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
“The biggest thing about ACU is that they are well coached in all three phases,” Littrell said. “Coach Dorrel has won national titles. There’s a reason why. He’s a very good coach.”
UNT will lean on its senior class as it looks to knock off ACU and pick up momentum for an important showdown with rival SMU next week.
“The seniors provide a lot of leadership,” junior slot receiver Jaelon Darden said. “Each of them leads in their own way.
“That was big over the summer when it was hot or when guys had bad days.”
What UNT accomplished over the last few weeks, with its seniors leading the way, has the Mean Green feeling good about where they are headed.
“Our senior class is exceptional,” Littrell said. “I am excited to see how they finish this thing off. They have a chance to set a huge legacy and something they can be proud of in the future.”
Key matchup UNT CB Cam Johnson vs. ACU QB Luke Anthony
UNT improved dramatically on defense last season while allowing 24.2 points per game, down from 35.0 the previous season.
The question for the Mean Green heading into their opener is if they can continue that improvement without several of their key players from last season. UNT lost two key linebackers and both of its starting cornerbacks.
Cam Johnson is slated to move into one of those starting cornerback spots after enjoying a productive fall camp. The junior saw significant action last season when he finished with 26 tackles and two pass breakups.
Johnson and the rest of UNT’s defensive backs will face a challenge in ACU quarterback Luke Anthony. The junior was an honorable mention All-Southland Conference selection last season when he threw for 3,019 yards and 23 touchdowns.
UNT will have the advantage across the board in terms of talent and should be able to pull away from the Wildcats as long as it doesn’t give up a host of big plays. UNT safety Khairi Muhammad said the Mean Green will have to look out for exotic schemes that could lead to missed assignments. Anthony is capable of hurting UNT in the passing game if the Mean Green leave receivers open.
It will be up Johnson and the rest of the Mean Green’s defensive backs to avoid giving Anthony open receivers to connect with.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. ACU’s defense
UNT is loaded offensively heading into the 2019 season and features quarterback Mason Fine. The senior enters the year as the leading active passer at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with 9,417 passing yards and is just one of several top returning players. Wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. and offensive lineman Sosaia Mose joined Fine on the preseason All-Conference USA team.
ACU allowed 29.6 points per game last season and features linebacker Jeremiah Chambers. The senior finished with 113 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss last season. He is a preseason All-Southland Conference selection.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. ACU’s offense
UNT’s defense will have a host of new starters in key positions heading into its season opener against ACU, including two cornerbacks and two linebackers.
Cam Johnson and Nick Harvey are expected to start at cornerback. KD Davis and Tyreke Davis are slated to start at linebacker. The Mean Green will have plenty of talent around those new starters as they look to build on a season in which they allowed 24.2 points per game.
ACU averaged 30.1 points per game last season and ranked third in the Southland with an average of 160.9 rushing yards. Cal transfer Billy McCrary and Tracy James formed a potent one-two punch for the Wildcats last season.
UNT will have a significant talent advantage.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Focus on the task at hand
When it takes on ACU, UNT must avoid the temptation of looking ahead to next week’s game against rival SMU. The Wildcats are a solid FCS team that could give the Mean Green problems if they don’t maintain their focus.
Begin building chemistry on defense
UNT will have several new starters in its lineup when it takes on ACU. Cornerbacks Cam Johnson and Nick Harvey as well as linebacker KD Davis and Tyreke Davis are expected to play key roles. There will be an adjustment period.
Build confidence for next week
UNT is supremely confident heading into its game against ACU. Safety Khairi Muhammad predicted a shutout. The last thing the Mean Green need now is for doubts to creep in before they head to Dallas to take on SMU.
Get through the game healthy
UNT will already be without one key player in offensive lineman Elex Woodworth, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury throughout the preseason. The last thing UNT needs is to lose additional players early in the year.