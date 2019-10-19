Jaelon Darden knew how much North Texas needed him on Saturday in a game against Middle Tennessee.
The Mean Green didn’t have their leading rusher Tre Siggers available due to injury. Key wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. hasn’t played in weeks after suffering a knee injury in a loss to Cal.
“We needed Darden to get into space so he could make plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We tried to get the ball into his hands.”
UNT did just that and came away with a 33-30 win over the Blue Raiders as a result.
Darden caught a career-high 13 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He came through in the clutch late in the fourth quarter of a tie game.
The Mean Green had the ball at the MTSU 35-yard line with 10 seconds left and the score tied at 30-30.
UNT ran a play called viper and sent four receivers on vertical routes.
“They pressed down on Darden with one high safety,” UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. “They couldn’t help over the top. I’m pretty sure he knew the ball was coming to him. I was 100 percent confident in everyone to make the play.”
Darden came through with a 28-yard catch to set up Ethan Mooney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal and continued to show signs of developing chemistry with Fine.
UNT’s quarterback relied largely on Bussey and Jalen Guyton last year. Darden is emerging as Fine’s go-to target with those players out of the picture.
“Mason is getting more comfortable with Darden as it goes,” Littrell said. “He has thrown a lot of balls to Rico and Guyton. All of the sudden you don’t have those guys. It’s different when the bullets are flying. It’s not trust. It’s knowing each other’s every move.”
Fine and Darden showed signs of continuing to develop that chemistry in UNT’s win over MTSU.
“That chemistry with Darden has been there since he first stepped on campus,” Fine said. “We have been connected for quite a while now. He will do whatever he can to help the team out.”
Running back depth pays off for UNT
Littrell has consistently called the running back spot the deepest on the Mean Green’s roster.
That depth was tested on Saturday.
UNT was without Siggers, who came into the weekend with 502 rushing yard, and later lost DeAndre Torrey to injury. The Mean Green turned to Loren Easly and saw him respond with 99 rushing yards.
Easly lost a fumble late in the game when UNT had a chance to run the clock out. MTSU capitalized by scoring the game-tying touchdown.
The Mean Green answered with Mooney’s field goal.
“We had to have that depth,” Littrell said. “I was proud of him.”
Briefly
- UNT was forced to shuffle its lineup on its offensive line due to an injury to starting left tackle D’Andre Plantin that kept out of the lineup for the first time all season.
The Mean Green shifted left guard Elex Woodworth to tackle. Backup guard Thomas Preston III moved into the starting lineup in place of Woodworth.
- UNT failed to convert on a key fourth down play in the first half.
The Mean Green drove to the MTSU 8-yard line, where they faced a third-and-1 situation. UNT gave the ball to Nic Smith up the middle where he was stuffed for a 1-yard loss.
The Mean Green passed on a field goal and ran the ball up the middle again on fourth-and-2. Easly was stopped short.
- Fine cleared the 11,000-yard mark in passing yards. He came into the day with 10,925 yards and finished with 375 yards.
UNT was held without a sack for the first time all season last week in a loss to Southern Miss. The Mean Green broke through against MTSU when linebacker KD Davis came through and sacked Asher O’Hara.