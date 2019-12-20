North Texas added to its 2020 recruiting class on Friday evening when Snow College tight end Ron Tiavaasue committed to the Mean Green.
Tiavaasue, whose college is in Ephraim, Utah, visited both UNT and Louisiana-Monroe over the last few days. He announced his decision on his Twitter account.
FOREVER #badgerblock‼️❤️ pic.twitter.com/r0gLL3wZbk— Ron Ahlam (@AhlamRon) December 20, 2019
Tiavaasue thanked his coaches and mentors before saying that he has elected to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Tiavaasue caught 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown last season. He is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website rates him ninth on its list of the top junior college tight end prospects in the class of 2020.
UNT has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in Conference USA behind Louisiana Tech in 247Sports' rankings.
Tiavaasue could help fill a key void in the Mean Green's lineup next season following the departure of starting tight end Kelvin Smith. The senior caught 14 passes for 93 yards and was also a key contributor as a blocker in the running game.
The Mean Green have several tight ends set to return, including Jason Pirtle and Kyleb Howell. Pirtle caught 17 passes for 263 yards and finished third among UNT players with five touchdown catches.
Pirtle is a converted wide receiver who is working to improve as a blocker. Howell is also a smaller tight end at 6-0, 227.
Tiavaasue, who is 6-3, 249, will give UNT a larger presence at tight end. He is the third junior college player to join the Mean Green's 2020 recruiting class. UNT previously added offensive lineman Northwest Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Anterrious Gray and East Mississippi Community College defensive end Davontae McCrae.
UNT coach Seth Littrell vowed to put a greater emphasis on the tight end position in the Mean Green's offense before last season. That trend is expected to continue next season.
UNT has yet to name a new offensive coordinator after Littrell fired Bodie Reeder after just one season following a season-ending loss to UAB. Littrell is a former offensive coordinator and has always taken a lead role in UNT's offense.
A chance at the coordinator spot is not expected to alter UNT's plans in terms of the role Tiavaasue will fill in the Mean Green's system.
UNT now has 19 players committed for its 2020 class. Littrell said UNT still had four scholarships at his press conference on the opening day of the early signing period.
The Mean Green are hoping their 2020 class will help them bounce back from a disappointing 4-8 season. UNT failed to qualify for a bowl this season for the first time in four years under Littrell.