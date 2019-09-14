BERKELEY, Calif. — North Texas was hoping to get wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. back on track following a tough game last week in a loss to SMU.
The Mean Green lost one of their top offensive threats instead.
The senior went down with a knee injury in the first half, was helped from the field and unable to return.
Bussey came into the day as the Mean Green’s active leader in receiving yards with 1,947, despite being held without a reception for the first time since his freshman season last week against the Mustangs.
Bussey left the UNT’s game against Cal without catching a pass.
“We don’t know about Rico,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It’s never fun to see a guy get hurt. We have to figure out what we need to do and try to get him back as quick as possible.”
Shorter drops potential touchdown pass
UNT appeared as if it would get on the board in the second quarter when Mason Fine rolled out and found Jyraire Shorter open in the end zone.
Fine got the ball to Shorter from 36 yards out. The redshirt freshman bobbled the ball before dropping it.
UNT didn’t score on the drive that stalled at the Cal 36. The Mean Green lined up as if they would go for the first down on fourth-and-19 but had Fine punt the ball.
Fine’s punt of the season rolled out at the Cal 8.
Shorter came back from that drop to catch an 18-yard touchdown pass from Fine late in the fourth quarter and gave UNT a chance to drive for the go-ahead score late.
Cal’s defense held the Mean Green on that final possession.
Briefly …
- UNT was without defensive line Bryce English for its game against Cal due to injury. English has one tackle on the season.
- The Mean Green fell to 4-38 in games against teams from Power 5 conferences since 1999 following its loss to Cal.
- Cal came into its game against UNT averaging 212.5 rushing yards per game but struggled to get their running game going against the Mean Green. UNT held the Bears to 149 rushing yards.
Christopher Brown Jr. was averaging 138.5 yards per game heading into the day. He finished with 47 yards against the Mean Green. Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Brown was unavailable for much of the second half. Quarterback Chase Garbers led Cal with 70 rushing yards.
- Running back Tre Siggers continued to play a key role for UNT just one week after his breakout game against SMU. Siggers rushed for 164 yards against the Mustangs.
UNT went to Siggers early and often in its loss to Cal. He finished with 88 yards in UNT’s loss to the Bears.
- UNT safety Khairi Muhammad continued to inch closer to the 200-tackle mark for his career. He finished with six in the Mean Green’s loss to Cal and now has 193 for his career.