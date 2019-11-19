North Texas quarterback Mason Fine is going to be just fine heading into the Mean Green’s game at Rice on Saturday.
The senior was knocked out of UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech two weeks ago with what a school spokesman said at the time were concussion-like symptoms.
Fine confirmed during UNT’s press conference Tuesday that he did suffer a concussion.
“I got hit early in the game and kept it to myself for a while,” Fine said. “I told a couple people later and they kept a close eye on me. The symptoms didn’t get any better.
“The doctors took a look at me and decided I had symptoms of a concussion. I went into concussion protocol and got through that last week. I am good to go this Saturday.”
UNT was down just 10-3 when Fine left the game. It was all downhill from there for the Mean Green in a 52-17 loss to the Bulldogs that left UNT (4-6) needing to win its last two games to become bowl eligible.
UNT coach Seth Littrell also said Fine will be ready to play on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to begin a late run for a bowl berth.
Having an extra week for Fine to recover is just one reason the bye week came at a perfect time for UNT. The Mean Green have several other players dealing with injuries, including safety Taylor Robinson and tackle Jacob Brammer. Both missed UNT’s loss to the Bulldogs.
The status of those players and several others will be determined during practice this week.
“I don’t know if I have ever had a season with this many injuries,” Littrrell said. “We are far from 100 percent injury wise. We did have an opportunity to heal from some minor injuries. Hopefully we will be able to get some of those guys back and ready.”
Littrell, players acknowledge team faces predicament
Littrell and his players acknowledged the predicament they face heading into their last two games of the season.
UNT not only has to win both of its last two games, it also has to win a game on the road.
The Mean Green haven’t done either so far this season. UNT is 0-5 on the road and is 0-4 in games following a win.
“I don’t have to explain the situation to our team,” Littrell said. “We have a lot to play for.
“I feel very confident that the leadership on this team will get us there in the right way and will continue to make sure that we are doing everything possible to have success on the road. You can’t have any room for regret when you come home from Rice. We are excited about the opportunity.”
Littrell has emphasized the importance of bringing energy on the road and feeding off a hostile crowd throughout the season. He emphasized those points again on Tuesday and didn’t indicate that the Mean Green would change their approach.
“We are not putting too much pressure on ourselves,” Fine said. “We are talking it one week at a time and are preparing and practicing the right way.
“I’m going to go out there, practice, spend time in the film, smile and love the game. If I give it my all, I will put myself in the best situation to be successful. A lot of guys are doing that.”
Rice boiling hot heading into North Texas game
UNT is catching Rice coming off its first win of the season.
The Owls edged Middle Tennessee 31-28 last week to snap a nine-game losing streak. The result and several near misses earlier in the year have UNT convinced Rice is improving and will present a challenge.
Rice took Louisiana Tech to overtime before falling and has lost three other one-score games
“Last week doesn’t surprise me,” Littrell said. “They could step in and beat anybody in our conference. They haven’t had the success that they have wanted but are an extremely tough and physical football team that will continue to play hard.”
UNT rolled past Rice 41-17 last season. The Mean Green expect a much tougher test this year, especially in Houston.
“We know what Rice has,” UNT defensive back Jameel Moore said. “They are a physical team. We will focus on what we have to do and the details to get a win on the road.”