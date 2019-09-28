North Texas quarterback Mason Fine reached another milestone in his career in the first half of the Mean Green’s game against Houston on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The senior came into the game having thrown for 938 yards on the season and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the first half, when he threw for 126 yards.
Fine has now thrown for 1,000 yards in all four of his seasons with the Mean Green. He came into the game as the leading active passer among players at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with 10,358 yards.
Fine threw for 3,793 yards as a junior and a career high 4,052 yards as a sophomore.
The Oklahoma native has been named the Conference USA offensive player of the year in each of the last two seasons and was named the league’s preseason offensive player of the year heading into his final season with the Mean Green.
- UNT’s struggles in the first quarter continued in its game against Houston. The Mean Green came into the game having been outscored 41-24 in the first quarter this season.
Houston ran out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
UNT trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter of its loss to SMU in the second week of the season and 20-0 at California the following week.
- UNT took a risk on fourth down in the first quarter.
The Mean Green drove to their own 48-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-2 situation. UNT was already down 14-0 and elected to go for the first down and gave the ball to Loren Easly.
Houston cut Easly down a yard short of the first down.
The Cougars capitalized on the turnover when they drove deep into UNT territory before settling for a 26-yard field goal from Dalton Witherspoon.
- UNT coach Seth Littrell faced an old friend in Houston coach Dana Holgorsen.
Littrell and Holgorsen were both assistant coaches at Texas Tech earlier in their careers. Littrell was the Red Raiders’ running backs coach from 2005-08. Holgorsen was Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator from 2005-07.