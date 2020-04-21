Garnering a little extra attention is nothing new for Bryce Drummond. It comes with the territory as the son of a television personality.
Drummond’s mother, Ree Drummond, hosts The Pioneer Woman on Food Network and is a familiar face to plenty of people across the country, including Troy Aikman.
The former Cowboys quarterback and Fox NFL analyst jumped on Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Bryce Drummond after he committed to North Texas.
Drummond is entering his senior season as the quarterback at Pawhuska and is considered one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Congratulations to QB Bryce Drummond committing to play football at the University of North Texas! You know he’s been fed well...his mom, Ree Drummond, is the host of @thepioneerwoman— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 19, 2020
“Congratulations to QB Bryce Drummond [for] committing to play football at the University of North Texas! You know he’s been fed well ... his mom, Ree Drummond, is the host of @thepioneerwoman,” Aikman wrote.
“I did notice when he tweeted that out,” Bryce Drummond said. “It’s awesome. My mom was excited.”
Drummond developed into a college prospect over the last few seasons under Matt Hennesy, the same coach who got Mason Fine started down the path to becoming one of the greatest players in UNT history.
Hennesy coached Fine at Locust Grove before taking over the program at Pawhuska, near the Drummond family ranch.
“I don’t see myself any differently,” Drummond said of the impact of growing up as the son of a celebrity. “I eat a lot of good food. That’s awesome.”
UNT was the first school to offer Drummond a scholarship. Hennesy is an old friend of UNT coach Seth Littrell, who grew up in Oklahoma and played for the Sooners. That connection gave UNT’s staff insight into what Drummond has to offer as a player.
“Bryce is a big-time player and totally different than Mason physically,” Hennesy said. “He’s 6-foot-3 and can sling it all over. There are some similarities in their leadership skills, though. I told Seth that before it is all said and done, he will get some big-time offers.”
Drummond flashed his potential while throwing for 3,336 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, when he also rushed for 860 yards and 23 touchdowns. He passed on an offer from Texas State when he committed and recently picked up an offer from Ohio.
“North Texas was my first Division I offer. The coaches there believed in me becoming a quarterback and leader,” Drummond said of the reasons he committed to UNT. “I also love the facilities, staff, players and the atmosphere. When I came down for a visit, everyone in town was repping the Mean Green.”
Fine, who stands 5-11, helped elevate UNT’s profile in Denton and across college football. He threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career while leading the Mean Green to three bowl games.
Hennesy made Drummond wait a week after he initially decided to commit to UNT to make a final decision and follow in Fine’s footsteps. Seven days later, Drummond was still convinced UNT is the place he wants to continue his career and add to his significant family legacy.
“There are six Power Five conference schools that are talking to him,” Hennesy said. “He told me he would rather go to North Texas than any of them. He feels comfortable there.”