Clay Jennings didn’t fully appreciate the lesson Chuck Mills was trying to convey back in the 1990s when Jennings was a player and later a graduate assistant at North Texas.
Mills played at UNT and returned years later to coach at his alma mater.
“I learned from coach Mills that sometimes you have to go away from home for the people at home to appreciate you,” Jennings said.
Jennings understands now.
The longtime college defensive backs coach made his way back home after more than 20 years in the business this offseason, when UNT coach Seth Littrell hired two former Mean Green greats as assistant coaches.
Jennings came on as the Mean Green’s cornerbacks coach after stops at a host of schools in the region, including Texas, Texas Tech, Houston and Baylor.
Littrell also hired Patrick Cobbs, one of the program’s recent legends, to serve as his running backs coach. Cobbs spent the five previous seasons coaching running backs at Ryan after a stellar career. He won the national rushing title at UNT in 2003 before playing six seasons in the NFL.
Both will make their coaching debuts with UNT on Saturday when the Mean Green open their season with a 6:30 p.m. game against Abilene Christian at Apogee Stadium.
“I am thrilled to be back,” Cobbs said. “No one bleeds green more than I do.”
Littrell, his players and those around the program leave little doubt that they are just as happy to have Jennings and Cobbs back.
Littrell emphasized that he was looking for great coaches above all else after his staff was raided following a nine-win season and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl last year. He believes he found coaches who fit that profile with his five new assistants.
That two of them are former UNT players was a bonus.
“They know the ins and outs of the program and who we are,” Littrell said of Jennings and Cobbs. “They have been on teams that have been successful and are passionate about this university.
“Those guys believe in this place and have been unbelievable additions to the staff.”
UNT enters the 2019 season having played in a bowl game in three straight seasons. Cobbs is one of the few players in program history who has been a part of a similar run.
The Mean Green won the Sun Belt Conference title and played in the New Orleans Bowl in four straight seasons beginning in 2001 under Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey. Cobbs was one of the star players on those teams. He averaged 152.7 rushing yards per game on his way to winning his rushing title in 2003.
Cobbs was the program’s all-time leading rusher with 4,050 yards when he graduated after the 2005 season.
“It was always my plan to come back,” Cobbs said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity and want to make the most of it. I have a lot of great memories from here. A lot has changed, but a lot has stayed the same.”
Jennings also played for the Mean Green during a memorable era in program history. He played on UNT’s defensive line in 1994 when the Mean Green won the Southland Conference title and 1995 when they made the jump back to playing at what is now the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Jennings called winning the Southland title his greatest memory and being a part of UNT’s return to playing at the highest level of college football an honor.
“What I cherish the most, though, is the relationships and friendships I forged while I was here,” Jennings said. “There were things we went through in my four years that I won’t trade and hold dear to my heart. Some of the guys I played with are like brothers to me.”
Both Cobbs and Jennings spend their days now trying to ensure the next generation of UNT players have a similar experience.
Both have already made an impression on the players and coaches they are working with.
Littrell credits Jennings with taking pressure off defensive coordinator Troy Reffett, who also serves as UNT’s safeties coach. Reffett is free to work with players other than UNT’s safeties now that Jennings is around to help.
Jennings has also quickly built a connection with the Mean Green’s defensive backs.
“Coach Jennings is a cool guy,” UNT cornerback Cam Johnson said. “He’s funny and knows his stuff. I like that about him. He’s always there to help.”
Safety Khairi Muhammad also credits Jennings for helping develop him as player, even though Jennings doesn’t work with UNT’s safeties as often as Reffett.
“Coach Jennings has given me so much knowledge about the game and so many tools that I can use to help my game,” Muhammad said. “I appreciate that. He’s so easy to talk to, laid-back and cool. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Cobbs served as a coach of sorts for a season at UNT late in his college career. He missed nearly all of the 2004 season with a sprained knee and spent the year tutoring freshman Jamario Thomas. Thomas won the national rushing title that fall and helped draw national attention to UNT for producing back-to-back rushing champions.
Cobbs is making an impression on a whole new generation of UNT running backs this fall.
“Coach Cobbs is a great coach and was a great player,” UNT running back DeAndre Torrey said. “He’s teaching us something new every day.”
Littrell believes both Jennings and Cobbs will make an impact for UNT in recruiting in addition to helping the program through their efforts as coaches.
Cobbs has a story to sell while recruiting the next generation of UNT players. He came to UNT as a lightly recruited player, became a Hall of Famer with the Mean Green and went on to the NFL. Jennings also has a compelling story of his time at UNT, not to mention the recruiting contacts he has built within the state over the past 20 years.
“Having been here before has helped me in recruiting,” Cobbs said. “I mean everything I say to recruits. I’m not assuming or guessing. I was recruited here, played here and went through it all. That gives me a different perspective that has helped me a lot.”
The opportunity to give back to a university that gave them so much is particularly important to Cobbs as well as Jennings, who took a long route over the course of 20 years that led him back to UNT.
“Working here is an opportunity to represent a place that gave so much to me and give back,” Jennings said. “I know the guys who played before me and played with me. They gave their blood, sweat and tears to get this place to where it is now.
“I love being back at home.”