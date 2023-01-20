Time is the one asset North Texas was short on heading into its first recruiting season under new coach Eric Morris.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator wasn’t hired until mid-December, making each day all the more important.
UNT has shown signs that it is capitalizing on the time it has left before national signing day on Feb. 1 and will look to build on its momentum during what is expected to be a critical weekend of recruiting visits beginning today.
The Mean Green are expected to host a sizable group of prospects as they look to solidify their class.
Former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg said on his Twitter account that he is among the players who will visit UNT this weekend.
Members of Morris’ staff have acknowledged that they are hosting a group of prospects.
UNT enters its latest round of official visits off a productive week that saw the Mean Green land a pair of transfers. Former Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland and former UNLV safety Phillip Hill both committed to UNT last weekend.
The Mean Green have loaded up on transfers as they look to build on a 7-7 season that culminated with a loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT has six FBS transfers on board, a group led by former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers in addition to junior college defensive lineman Marcus Moore.
Rauschenberg would fill another key hole in UNT’s lineup.
UNT lost Ethan Mooney to graduation after last season when he made 18 of his 21 field goals and all but one of his 55 extra points on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Rauschenberg was a kickoff specialist for Baylor and was a First-Team Academic All-Big 12 selection last season. He was a first-team all-state selection at Tulsa Union in 2018 and could potentially take over kicking field goals and extra points for UNT in addition to kicking off.
While UNT is expected to continue filling holes with transfers, it will quickly turn its attention to filling out its class with high school prospects.
UNT had landed two since Morris took over in McKinney offensive lineman Desmond Magiya and Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) linebacker Dietrich Moore.
UNT is expected to add to its class this weekend. Morris and his staff will have one more weekend following this one before national signing day.
