MIAMI — North Texas had a pretty good feeling about its opportunity to post a landmark win early Eric Morris’ tenure as UNT’s coach on Saturday.
The Mean Green blasted Florida International in each of the last two seasons.
The third time was anything but charming for UNT, which will enter the third week of the season still looking for its first win under its new coach.
FIU scored two key touchdowns late in the third quarter to turn momentum and held on late for a 46-39 win at FIU Stadium.
The Mean Green beat the Panthers 52-14 last season and 49-7 in 2021.
“It was unacceptable,” Morris said. “It was everything on both sides of the ball. We gave up way too many yards, including almost seven yards a rush. We made too many mistakes on offense and turned the ball over. We had way too many self-inflicted wounds.”
UNT tried just about everything to find a spark against FIU (2-1) following a blowout loss to Cal in its opener, including changing quarterbacks.
The Mean Green started off with Stone Earle before going to Chandler Rogers in the second half.
Rogers gave UNT a spark. The Mean Green trailed 38-27 after Kris Mitchell caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins late in the third quarter.
UNT scored two touchdowns in the fourth with Rogers on the field and was in position to go for the tie when it faced a fourth-and-5 situation from the FIU 9-yard line. Rogers pass to Trey Cleveland sailed over his head and FIU ran out the clock.
“I stayed ready and prepared like a starter,” Rogers said. “We definitely had some momentum in the second half. My teammates trusted me. I was able to get the guys the ball.”
Rogers made the play of the game for UNT when the Mean Green went for the first down on fourth-and-3 from its own 23 early in the fourth quarter. UNT converted when Rogers hit Damon Ward Jr. for a 59-yard strike.
UNT went on to score on a 10-yard scoring pass from Rogers to Ward. Rogers put UNT up a short time later on a 23-yard run after safety Phil Hill intercepted a Jenkins pass.
FIU answered on the ensuing possession when Jenkins found Dean Patterson for a 35-yard strike on a fourth-and-4 play from the UNT 42. The Panthers capped the drive with a Kejon Owens 6-yard run. FIU tacked on a 2-point conversion run and went up 46-39.
Every time UNT made a play to close on FIU, the Panthers had an answer, the last coming on a defensive stand.
“We have to understand what is hurting us and make tackles,” UNT defensive lineman Roderick Brown said. “That is what it comes down to.”
Rogers threw for 201 yards on 11-of-15 passing and two touchdowns to lead UNT.
Earle posted 96 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-20 passing with two interceptions on back-to-back attempts. He also led UNT with 67 rushing yards.
FIU safety CJ Christian picked off Earle before UNT responded on the next play when linebacker Jaylen Smith intercepted a pass from Jenkins.
Earle came back on and threw his second interception of the half. Hezekiah Masses returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Earle threw another interception two plays later that was negated on a targeting call on FIU defensive lineman Travonte O’Neal.
“Stone was cramping up at halftime,” Morris said. “We decided to go to Chandler. He did a great job. It was a last-minute change. He didn’t have time to think about it. He went in there to moved the football.”
He gave UNT a chance to win in the process. The Mean Green just couldn’t get over the top.
“We can’t hold our heads,” Brown said. “We have to pick each other up and keep getting better.”
