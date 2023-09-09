UNT-FIU main

North Texas fell to Florida International on Saturday at FIU Stadium and is now 0-2 on the season.

 UNT sports information

MIAMI — North Texas had a pretty good feeling about its opportunity to post a landmark win early Eric Morris’ tenure as UNT’s coach on Saturday.

The Mean Green blasted Florida International in each of the last two seasons.

UNT-FIU game story

North Texas linebacker Jaylen Smith intercepts a pass during the Mean Green's game against Florida International on Saturday at FIU Stadium

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
1
1