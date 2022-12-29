North Texas guard Tylor Perry left a defender on the floor at his feet before drilling a shot from deep in the second half of the Mean Green’s huge showdown with Florida Atlantic on Thursday at the Super Pit.
UNT was up nine a short time later and seemingly well on its way to a huge Conference USA win.
The highlight that brought the crowd to its feet was one of the last for UNT before a stunning collapse that saw FAU charge back for a 50-46 win in a battle of C-USA’s elite teams.
The Owls (12-1, 2-0) closed the game on a 13-0 run while holding UNT (10-3, 1-1) scoreless for the final 5:24.
“It was two heavyweights in the middle of the boxing ring,” Perry said. “They executed a little more than we did. We pride ourselves in getting stops and couldn’t do that at the end of the game. That ended up costing us.”
FAU came away with a resume-building win as a result. Both teams were ranked in the top 50 of the NCAA’s NET ranking coming into the day. UNT was sitting at No. 42, while FAU was at No. 13 after winning its last 10 games.
The Mean Green’s chance to capitalize on what seemed like a monumental opportunity slipped away in a hurry in the closing seconds after Perry hit a floater in the lane to put UNT up 46-37 with 5:24 left.
UNT missed its last six shots from the field and turned the ball over once. The Mean Green still had a chance to tie the game with FAU up 48-46 with 9 seconds left and Rubin Jones at the line for a one-and-one opportunity.
Jones missed the front end. FAU capitalized when Michael Forrest grabbed the rebound and hit a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to ice the game.
Despite UNT’s struggles to score late, it was the points the Mean Green allowed late that bothered UNT coach Grant McCasland.
“Since we have been here and even with this team, we have been able to win games with our defense down the stretch and finding ways to get rebounds,” McCasland said. “On a night where neither team shot it great, it felt like it came down to extra possessions.”
FAU capitalized on its chances after UNT seemingly iced the game when Perry hit a jumper to put the Mean Green up 46-37 late in the second half.
The Owls went just 3 for 23 from 3-point range against UNT, which did a remarkable job holding an FAU team that depends largely on its ability to shoot the ball from deep in check. The Owls came into the night ranked 12th nationally with an average of 10.1 makes from 3-point range per game.
Two of the 3s the Owls made against UNT came late and helped turn the tide.
Forrest hit the first to pull FAU within 46-43. Bryan Greenlee nailed the second with 56 seconds left to put the Owls up 48-46.
“We tried to make them uncomfortable and not let their shooters get any good looks,” Perry said. “They had some and missed them in the first half. They got away from us at the end of the game. We still did enough to be right there to win it. We didn’t pull it off.”
UNT was in position to win after going on an 11-0 run late behind Perry, who scored seven points in the run that put the Mean Green up 40-33.
“We got stops,” UNT forward Abou Ousmane said. “We pride ourselves in limiting to teams to one shot.”
Perry scored a game-high 19 points, while Ousmane added 12. UNT was without both late after Perry’s left calf cramped up and Ousmane got into foul trouble.
FAU capitalized during its late run behind Vladislav Goldin, who posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
FAU didn’t have another player finish in double figures. The Owls didn’t have a player hit more than one 3, either. They still found a way to charge back to beat UNT in a clash of Conference USA heavyweights.
“We had a chance to get some stops,” McCasland said. “Even in our most recent wins we haven’t scored a ton down the stretch but were able to get stops. We couldn’t do it tonight. They were the more physical team. Give them credit.”
Florida Atlantic 50, North Texas 46
FLORIDA ATLANTIC (12-1, 2-0) – Goldin 4-8 3-6 11, Boyd 1-4 0-0 3, Greenlee 1-5 0-0 3, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 3-4 9, Rosado 2-3 0-0 4, Martin 2-10 5-5 9, Forrest 2-7 4-5 9. Totals 16-52 15-20 50.
NORTH TEXAS (10-3, 1-1) – Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Ousmane 5-10 2-3 12, Eady 0-3 0-0 0, Perry 7-14 3-3 19, Huntsberry 2-10 0-0 4, Jones 3-9 2-3 8, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 1-4 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 7-9 46.
Halftime –FAU 26-22 Three-point goals – FAU 3-23 (Boyd 1-4, Greenlee 1-4, Gaffney 0-2, Weatherspoon 0-1, Davis 0-1, Martin 0-6, Forrest 1-5), UNT 3-22 (Scott 0-2, Eady 0-2, Perry 2-6, Huntsberry 0-4, Jones 0-3, Stone 0-1, Martinez 1-4) Rebounds – FAU 40 (Goldin 13), UNT 37 (Ousmane 7) Assists – FAU 7 (Two tied, 2) UNT 2 (two tied, 1) Total fouls – FAU 14, UNT 22. Technical fouls – Rosado, Boyd. A – 3,808.
