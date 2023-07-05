North Texas officials, coaches and athletes have spent well over a year preparing for a milestone in program history that arrived earlier this week.
UNT is finally a member of the American Athletic Conference after spending a decade in Conference USA.
UNT’s teams will face SMU, Tulsa and Tulane in addition to some of their familiar rivals from CUSA that are also making the move, including UTSA and Rice.
The Mean Green have made a host of moves to prepare over the last few months. The school has hired several new coaches, including Eric Morris to run its football program, which dominates the conversation when it comes to Mean Green sports.
Ross Hodge bumped up a spot to take over for Grant McCasland and coach UNT’s men’s basketball team, and former Texas A&M-Commerce coach Jason Burton took over the school’s women’s basketball program.
But which of those teams is in the best position to compete right away in the American?
The following is a look:
1. Softball
UNT advanced to the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament in 2022 and nearly made it back to the postseason again this spring.
The Mean Green fell in the CUSA title game to Middle Tennessee State on a close play at the plate in the 12th inning.
UNT coach Rodney DeLong has built a consistent winner and won either the regular season or conference tournament title in three straight seasons beginning in 2019. The Mean Green fell short of extending that run this spring but reached another milestone when they began the season ranked No. 24 in D1Softball’s Preseason Top 25 poll.
DeLong has nearly his entire team back. First baseman Kailey Gamble and shortstop Cierra Simon were both first-team All-CUSA selections and are set to return.
Pitcher Ashley Peters won’t be easy to replace, but UNT has two other key members of its staff back in McKenzie Wagoner and Skylar Savage.
All DeLong has done is win. The switch to a new league shouldn’t change that.
2. Men’s basketball
UNT developed into a CUSA power under McCasland and should continue to thrive under Hodge; he was essentially a co-coach with McCasland over the last six seasons.
Hodge will have to replace several key players from UNT’s National Invitation Tournament championship team, including Tylor Perry, the Most Outstanding Player of the event.
Perry hit the transfer portal and landed at Kansas State.
UNT has a solid core to build around with guard Rubin Jones and forward Aaron Scott.
Hodge has signed a string of transfers in the offseason who will complement that duo, including Rondel Walker (TCU), CJ Noland (Oklahoma) and Robert Allen (Ole Miss).
3. Soccer
John Hedlund has guided UNT to 16 conference titles and has never had a losing season in 28 years as the Mean Green have bounced from league to league.
UNT should make a quick adjustment to the American, just like it did when it joined the Sun Belt and then CUSA.
The Mean Green will have to replace leading scorer Olivia Klein and goalkeeper Dani Jacobson, who transferred to Indiana. UNT still has plenty of talented players returning, including forward Kat Burnell.
Oklahoma transfer forward Bailey Wesco figures to make an immediate impact.
4. Women’s golf
No team at UNT is on as big of a run as the school’s women’s golf team.
The Mean Green have won three straight CUSA titles and were the No. 6 seed in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA tournament last season.
UNT had never been seeded higher in a regional and ended up finishing 11th.
The Mean Green will have to replace Audrey Tan, one of the best players in program history, as well as Patricia Sinolungan.
Michael Akers should be up to the task after being named CUSA’s Coach of the Year the last three seasons.
5. Volleyball
UNT showed promise in coach Kristee Porter’s debut season, advancing all the way to the semifinals of the CUSA tournament.
The Mean Green finished 16-15 and won nine conference games, the second-highest total for a first-year coach in program history.
Most of the key players who led UNT to that finish are returning, including Sh’Diamond Holly, the CUSA Defensive Player of the Year last season. First-team All-CUSA selection Treyaunna Rush and second-team pick Aryn Johnson will also be back.
Setter Ceci Harness is also set to return.
What about football?
No team at UNT drives the conversation like football. The Mean Green played in a bowl game for the sixth time in seven seasons last fall.
UNT finished 7-7 in 2022 and has some good players returning, including cornerback Ridge Texada and running back Ayo Adeyi.
The challenge for UNT is that it has a new staff under the direction of Eric Morris and lost a host of key players to the transfer portal.
The Mean Green could surprise people next season. It’s just difficult to rate UNT’s chances of success above several of the school’s other programs that are in a better position.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.