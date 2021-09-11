Five thoughts on UNT's loss to SMU, including the bottom line -- This one hurts for the Mean Green By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Sep 11, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (26) flings SMU's Sam Westfall off as he gains yardage during the Mustangs win Saturday at Ford Stadium. Al Key/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas fell to SMU 35-12 on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas to fall to 1-1 on the season. Here are five quick thoughts:1. This one hurts for UNTUNT's coaches and players know how much this game meant to the Mean Green's program. Defensive tackle Dion Novil mentioned the Mean Green hadn't won at SMU since 1933.This is a game that means more to the Mean Green's fans and supporters than any other and they know it.Losing it hurts the players. It also hurts the program.2. UNT's offensive struggles are concerningUNT managed just one touchdown against SMU. That's not good. Granted, SMU is a fringe Top 25 team, but this is a program that hangs it hat on offense.The Mean Green have to be better.In a hurry.3. UNT's defense showed progressUNT ended up giving up 35 points. That total is a bit deceiving.The Mean Green gave up just seven points in the first half on a 62-yard touchdown pass. That first half was impressive and offers hope for the future.Phil Bennett has done a great job with UNT's defense. The group just wore out after a while.4. UNT has to get its running game going againUNT's entire offense is based on running the ball effectively to set up the passing game. The fact UNT managed just 122 yards in a bit concerning.DeAndre Torrey had just 71 yards on 16 carries.5. The UAB game looms largeUNT will open Conference USA play with a game against UAB next week.The season essentially resets with Conference play.A loss to SMU will be a whole lot easier to take if UNT can get off to a good start in league play. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Five thoughts on UNT's loss to SMU, including the bottom line -- This one hurts for the Mean Green Driver told officers her friends were 'way drunker' than she was after crash Brett Vito: UNT missed a big opportunity at SMU at a time bolstering realignment resume is critical UNT fails to capitalize on stout defense early, falls to SMU in Dallas for 16th straight time Reminiscence takes center stage at downtown Sept. 11 observance UNT-SMU notebook: Bennett makes return to SMU on night UNT's defense shows promise UNT's normally potent offense sputters in loss to SMU Twenty years later, Sept. 11 still touches our lives