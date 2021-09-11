UNT-SMU thoughts
North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (26) flings SMU's Sam Westfall off as he gains yardage during the Mustangs win Saturday at Ford Stadium. 

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas fell to SMU 35-12 on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas to fall to 1-1 on the season. 

Here are five quick thoughts:

1. This one hurts for UNT

UNT's coaches and players know how much this game meant to the Mean Green's program. 

Defensive tackle Dion Novil mentioned the Mean Green hadn't won at SMU since 1933.

This is a game that means more to the Mean Green's fans and supporters than any other and they know it.

Losing it hurts the players. It also hurts the program.

2. UNT's offensive struggles are concerning

UNT managed just one touchdown against SMU. That's not good. Granted, SMU is a fringe Top 25 team, but this is a program that hangs it hat on offense.

The Mean Green have to be better.

In a hurry.

3. UNT's defense showed progress

UNT ended up giving up 35 points. That total is a bit deceiving.

The Mean Green gave up just seven points in the first half on a 62-yard touchdown pass. That first half was impressive and offers hope for the future.

Phil Bennett has done a great job with UNT's defense. The group just wore out after a while.

4. UNT has to get its running game going again

UNT's entire offense is based on running the ball effectively to set up the passing game. The fact UNT managed just 122 yards in a bit concerning.

DeAndre Torrey had just 71 yards on 16 carries.

5. The UAB game looms large

UNT will open Conference USA play with a game against UAB next week.

The season essentially resets with Conference play.

A loss to SMU will be a whole lot easier to take if UNT can get off to a good start in league play.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

