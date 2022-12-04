North Texas accepted a bid to the Frisco Bowl on Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, the school announced that it had fired Seth Littrell, the coach who had guided the Mean Green to the postseason yet again.
The afternoon was one of the wildest in recent years when it comes to UNT.
Here are five thoughts.
It’s easy to see why UNT felt it needed to move on
There is no denying that Littrell elevated UNT’s program. He took over a team coming off a 1-11 season in 2015 and took the Mean Green to five bowl games in six seasons.
UNT is on its way to a sixth bowl this year, a showdown with Boise State on Dec. 17 in the Frisco.
The challenge the Mean Green tackled the last few seasons was going from bowl team to a championship team. That is where UNT fell short under Littrell.
The Mean Green went 0-5 in bowl games and lost in both of their appearances in the Conference USA championship game. The second of those appearances came on Friday when UNT fell to UTSA 48-27 in the Alamodome.
The Roadrunners won back-to-back titles in C-USA and are often the program UNT is measured against.
The people in charge couldn’t see a time UNT was going to get over the hump despite all the investments the school had made in the program. UNT has terrific stadium, a nice athletic center and an indoor practice facility that is practically brand new.
Dwindling support, enthusiasm played a role
While it was the results on the field that ultimately cost Littrell his job, the dwindling support for the program didn’t help.
UNT averaged a little more than 19,000 fans per home game this year. Less than 16,000 fans showed up for a home game against Rice late in the season. There was also a noticeable lack of support for UNT during the C-USA championship game in San Antonio.
UNT fans just seemed to have lost their faith in the Mean Green getting to where they want to go under Littrell.
The loss of Wren Baker puts UNT in a tough spot
UNT is suddenly not only without a football coach, it’s also in the market for an athletic director.
Wren Baker left the school last week to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia. The two highest-profile jobs in UNT athletics are now open.
Coaches are already being hired to take over programs across the country. Tom Herman recently landed at Florida Atlantic.
UNT is also just months away from moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.
Baker laid the course for that move and was also a big part of the reason UNT made a couple of terrific hires in men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and softball coach Rodney DeLong.
UNT President Neal Smatresk is a great leader and has been heavily involved in athletics. He and the remainder of the school’s athletic department have a lot of work to do now.
UNT has a terrific profile to attract a new coach
The biggest reason UNT moved on from Littrell is that he wasn’t able to capitalize on what the school had to work with after making significant investments over the last few years.
Apogee Stadium is a great venue. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility is one of the nicest indoor venues in the country at just about any school but especially at the Group of Five level.
UNT is also located in a talent hotbed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The school also paid Littrell close to $2 million per year.
Those assets should make the UNT job one of the most sought-after outside of the power conferences in the country.
Littrell deserves credit for helping advance UNT’s program
Littrell didn’t get UNT to where he and school officials wanted it to be at the end of his tenure, but there is little doubt he helped move the program forward while being a terrific representative for the school.
Littrell took a one-win team and turned it into a consistent bowl participant. The success he enjoyed was a big reason UNT brought in the donations it needed to upgrade its facilities. He never spoke poorly of the school and treated people in a first-class manner.
Littrell will be remembered fondly at UNT.
