UNT Littrell fired thoughts
Buy Now

North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell on Sunday night. Littrell moved UNT's program forward but struggled to bring championships to Denton. 

 DRC file photo

North Texas accepted a bid to the Frisco Bowl on Sunday afternoon. By Sunday night, the school announced that it had fired Seth Littrell, the coach who had guided the Mean Green to the postseason yet again.

The afternoon was one of the wildest in recent years when it comes to UNT.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you