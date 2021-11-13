Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Lots of sunshine. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Generally clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 14, 2021 @ 5:14 am
North Texas kicker Ethan Mooney (0) is lifted by his teammates after kicking the winning field goal with 7 seconds left to give UNT a 20-17 win over UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
North Texas won its third straight game on Saturday when the Mean Green knocked off UTEP 20-17.
UNT moved to 4-6 on the season and 3-3 in Conference USA play. UTEP fell to 6-4 and 3-3.
Here are five thoughts:
The big question heading into the season was whether or not Seth Littrell and his staff could do enough to convince UNT's administration that the program is headed in the right direction.
The Mean Green were not giving any indication that is the case during a six game losing streak. UNT has turned things around in dramatic fashion during a three-game winning streak.
Will it make any difference?
That remains to be seen, but the wins UNT has strung together certainly have made for some interesting talking points.
This is the third straight week UNT's defense has shown signs of progress. The Mean Green held UTEP to seven points though the first three quarters before surrendering 10 points late.
Dion Novil had 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He was just one of several UNT players who contributed to a solid all-around performance.
Detraveon Brown came through in a big way when he caught a 58-yard pass from Austin Aune late to set up Ethan Mooney's game-winning field goal.
Brown was highly regarded when he arrived at UNT and is starting to live up to expectations. He would be special down the line.
DeAndre Torrey cleared the 3,000-yard mark in career rushing yards in UNT's win over UTEP becoming just the sixth player to reach the milestone.
He'll clear the 1,000-yard mark for the season next week.
We all knew Torrey is special. He's just providing several reminders while solidifying his status as an all-time UNT great in his final collegiate season.
UNT and UTSA inched closer to what would be an epic clash at the end of the regular season.
The Mean Green kept their bowl hopes alive with a win over UTEP. UTSA moved to 10-0 with a win over Southern Miss and still has hopes to finish the regular season unbeaten.
The teams will meet in their regular season finale. The rivalry is always intense and will be even bigger if UNT can win at Florida International and UTSA can take care of UAB at home.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.