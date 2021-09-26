North Texas fell to Louisiana Tech 24-17 on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston. Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. UNT’s offense just isn’t very good
UNT coach Seth Littrell pointed to the obvious after the Mean Green’s third straight loss. UNT just isn’t very good at much of anything offensively at the moment.
Granted, the Mean Green did score 17 points after tallying 18 the last two weeks combined. That is still not good by UNT standards, or anyone else’s.
“You have to make plays to stay on the field,” Littrell said. “At times you have to sit in the pocket and take a shot throwing the ball. You have to get open and make catches. We are built a lot of times on explosive plays. We have no explosive plays in the passing game. There are a number of reasons for that. We have to get better.”
UNT has been saying that for weeks now. That makes one wonder if there is a solution available on the roster.
2. UNT’s quarterback situation is an issue
Austin Aune and Jace Ruder combined to go 15-of-37 for 92 yards and a touchdown.
That’s just not going to cut it. Aune came in and gave UNT a spark late, but still didn’t light the world on fire statistically.
Louisiana Tech announced just before the game that Austin Kendall would not play due to medical reasons. Granted, there is no doubt Skip Holtz and his team knew that ahead of time, but the Bulldogs backup quarterbacks Aaron Allen and JD Head combined to throw for 207 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28 passing.
Allen and Head outplayed Ruder and Aune. Ruder went 3-for-10 for 13 yards and was benched early.
That’s not good.
3. UNT’s lack of playmakers offensively is striking
Running back DeAndre Torrey rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. That was it as far as playmakers goes for UNT offensively.
UNT’s leading receiver in terms of yards was tight end Jason Pirtle, who finished with 26 yards. Roderic Burns caught a team-high five passes. Both are former walk-ons.
The Mean Green lost their top two wide receivers to injury early in the season in Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush. Running back Oscar Adaway III is also out. That hurts, but we have been told for years that UNT was recruiting at a higher level the last few years.
One has to wonder why some of those players are not showing up more at this point. Littrell mentioned that UNT was not making the routine plays, including catching passes. Drops hurt the Mean Green multiple times.
4. UNT has some down time now to fix things
UNT has an off week now before it heads to Missouri on Oct. 9. That gives the Mean Green time to make any significant changes that would be hard to complete in a week.
That could mean anything from the rotation at quarterback to its approach offensively or defensively.
One would think after three straight losses that UNT would take a look at some significant changes.
5. It doesn’t get any easier
The scary part about UNT’s near miss tonight was that it came in the most winnable game during the Mean Green’s run of six games against teams that either played in a bowl or qualified for one last season.
There are three more to go. UNT will face Missouri, Marshall and Liberty in its next three games. The Mean Green will be significant underdogs in all three games.
UNT is just halfway through what could be one of the program’s toughest runs in recent years.