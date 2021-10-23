Five thoughts on North Texas loss to Liberty: Mean Green end big week on tough note By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Oct 23, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Mean Green's loss to Liberty at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas lost its sixth straight game on Saturday when the Mean Green fell to Liberty 35-26.UNT is now 1-6 on the season heading into a game at Rice next week.Here are five thoughts.1. This was a bummer of a way to end a big week for UNTThis is a monumental week in UNT history with the school being invited to join the American Athletic Conference.UNT is clearly moving up in the world as it prepares to depart Conference USA. The Mean Green had a chance to end the week on a high note and failed to get it done.2. One has to worry about the trajectory of the program at this pointThe big concern for UNT as it prepares to head to the American is being sure the program is at a point it can be competitive when it enters the league in the next few years.UNT isn't showing signs it can be at that point this year. UNT was beaten soundly by SMU, a team from the American, earlier this fall.A blowout loss to Liberty doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in the program's future.3. UNT keeps having new issues crop up every weekJust when it seems like UNT gets one problem fixed another comes up.The Mean Green have spent most of the season trying to figure out a way to get off to better starts. UNT finally got there after running out to a 20-7 lead. The Mean Green just didn't finish while scoring six points in the second half.UNT spent a whole lot of time in the Liberty red zone without much to show for it.4. The empty stands were concerningThe official attendance for UNT's loss to Liberty was 13,454. There were a whole lot fewer people in the stands than that. The Mean Green faithful and students are not showing a lot of confidence in the program.That is concerning.5. UNT's players are still fightingOne has to give UNT's players credit for continuing to fight in what is quickly becoming a lost season.There didn't seem to be a whole lot of give-up from the Mean Green tonight.Seth Littrell mentioned he is proud of the fight his team is showing. He has a point. BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brett Vito Author email Follow Brett Vito Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News For Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, adaptation continues Liberty 35, UNT 26 Hard to contain: Mean Green slow down, don’t stop NFL prospect in loss to Liberty Creepy, kooky, spooky: Sonnenfeld celebrates ‘Addams Family’s 30th with a finger snappin' good 4K release Notebook: UNT squanders two-score lead against Liberty, Willis Yesteryear: October 2021 ‘Invasion’ review/interview: Simon Kinberg’s sci-fi series charts an alien invasion from multiple perspectives Five thoughts on North Texas loss to Liberty: Mean Green end big week on tough note