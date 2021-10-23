UNT five thoughts
North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Mean Green's loss to Liberty at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas lost its sixth straight game on Saturday when the Mean Green fell to Liberty 35-26.

UNT is now 1-6 on the season heading into a game at Rice next week.

Here are five thoughts.

1. This was a bummer of a way to end a big week for UNT

This is a monumental week in UNT history with the school being invited to join the American Athletic Conference.

UNT is clearly moving up in the world as it prepares to depart Conference USA. The Mean Green had a chance to end the week on a high note and failed to get it done.

2. One has to worry about the trajectory of the program at this point

The big concern for UNT as it prepares to head to the American is being sure the program is at a point it can be competitive when it enters the league in the next few years.

UNT isn't showing signs it can be at that point this year. UNT was beaten soundly by SMU, a team from the American, earlier this fall.

A blowout loss to Liberty doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in the program's future.

3. UNT keeps having new issues crop up every week

Just when it seems like UNT gets one problem fixed another comes up.

The Mean Green have spent most of the season trying to figure out a way to get off to better starts. 

UNT finally got there after running out to a 20-7 lead. The Mean Green just didn't finish while scoring six points in the second half.

UNT spent a whole lot of time in the Liberty red zone without much to show for it.

4. The empty stands were concerning

The official attendance for UNT's loss to Liberty was 13,454. 

There were a whole lot fewer people in the stands than that. The Mean Green faithful and students are not showing a lot of confidence in the program.

That is concerning.

5. UNT's players are still fighting

One has to give UNT's players credit for continuing to fight in what is quickly becoming a lost season.

There didn't seem to be a whole lot of give-up from the Mean Green tonight.

Seth Littrell mentioned he is proud of the fight his team is showing. He has a point.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

