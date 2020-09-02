North Texas will open its season on Saturday with a game against Houston Baptist at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are coming off a 4-8 season and are entering their fifth campaign under Seth Littrell.
The Huskies finished 5-7 last season and are a member of the Southland Conference.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about HBU:
1. The Huskies are entering a short fall season
The Southland Conference postponed fall sports with the intention of examining playing football in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will allow teams to play nonconference games, if they elect to do so.
That is what HBU has decided to do. The Huskies will play three games this fall, beginning with their game against UNT.
HBU will also play Texas Tech and Louisiana Tech, one of UNT's Conference USA rivals, before the end of September. The Huskies have never played three Football Subdivision teams in a season.
2. HBU has a standout quarterback
HBU's Bailey Zappe is one of the top quarterbacks competing on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
The senior was named to the HERO Sports Preseason All-America second team this year. He threw for 3,811 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, when he ranked second nationally with an average of 317.6 passing yards per game.
The Huskies will be sure to throw the ball and test UNT's rebuilt secondary.
3. The Huskies are coming off a great year
HBU is coming off a 5-7 season in 2019. That might not sound all that impressive, but it marked a significant step forward for the program. The Huskies finished 1-10 in 2017 and 2018.
HBU nearly picked up a signature win in their season-opener last fall against UTEP. The Huskies led in the fourth quarter before UTEP grabbed a 36-34 lead on the Gavin Baechle field goal and held on for the win.
4. HBU has two standout receivers
Zappe's favorite targets are Jerreth Sterns and senior Ben Ratzlaff, who both ranked among the most productive receivers at the FCS level last season.
Sterns led the nation with 105 catches for 833 yards, while Ratzlaff caught 87 passes for 1,139 yards and 12 touchdowns.
5. Linebacker Brennan Young is a player to watch
Junior Brennan Young led the Southland and ranked fifth among FCS players with an average of 11.3 tackles per game.
The junior was named a HERO Sports Sophomore All-America last season, when he posted 13 tackles and a sack in HBU's loss to UTEP.