North Texas will open fall practice Friday in advance of its seventh season under coach Seth Littrell.
The Mean Green are coming off a 6-7 campaign that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. UNT has played in a bowl game in five of its six seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
The challenge for the Mean Green is to build on that run and break through for their first bowl win under Littrell. UNT is 0-5 in bowls since Littrell took over the program and has just three bowl wins in program history.
The following is a look at some of the key storylines as UNT prepares to open practice.
1. Does the addition of Grant Gunnell change the QB race?
UNT's quarterback situation appeared to be settled after spring practice.
Austin Aune guided the Mean Green on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season and decided to come back for one more year of college football shortly after UNT's bowl game.
Aune's return was far from a foregone conclusion. He's 28, married and has a daughter. The former Argyle standout spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and elected to squeeze one more football season out of his remarkable journey in sports.
After spring practice, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Aune would start this season. He was clearly the best quarterback UNT had.
“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” Littrell said after his team’s spring showcase that roughly equated to a spring game. “That’s how it works. That’s how life and every position on this team works.”
The situation changed in a hurry when UNT landed Memphis transfer quarterback Grant Gunnell. The Houston native started games at Arizona in 2019 and 2020 before spending a season at Memphis.
Gunnell will have very little time to get up to speed and challenge Aune.
Aune was solid after regaining the starting job five games into the season. Aune spent the first few games of the season backing up Jace Ruder.
Aune threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while also providing UNT a threat in the running game, He rushed for 325 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
The first few scrimmages of fall drills will likely determine whether Gunnell has any shot to overtake Aune.
2. Does UNT's wide receiver group look better and deeper?
UNT leaned heavily on its running game last season after losing two of its top wide receivers to season-ending injuries.
Tommy Bush broke his leg in a loss to SMU, and Jyaire Shorter went down in practice with a foot injury. They both played in just two games.
Deonte Simpson played in three before he was dismissed for a violation of team rules.
UNT is expected to have Bush and Shorter back this fall but lost Detraveon Brown to a knee injury in spring practice.
The Mean Green do return Roderic Burns, who led the team in catches (58), receiving yards (802) and receiving touchdowns (4). That will help matters.
Missouri transfer Ja'Mori Maclin looked like he will help while excelling in spring practice. The addition of Nebraska transfer Latrell Neville this summer gives UNT another promising player.
UNT has a host of intriguing options but also a whole lot of questions to answer at wide receiver.
3. Who starts at defensive end?
UNT lost starting defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy after last season.
The twins hit the transfer portal and landed at UCLA after combining for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
The pair made a whole lot of plays but also drove UNT's coaches crazy while committing a series of critical penalties and giving inconsistent effort. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett wants to be more consistent at the position and believes Tom Trieb is at least part of the answer.
The College of DuPage transfer was the breakout performer of spring and appears to be a lock to replace Grayson Murphy at one defensive end spot.
What happens on the other side is in question.
Sifa Leota came out of spring atop the depth chart at the Devil spot in Bennett's scheme with Carson Kropp and Chris Wright as his backups.
Leota has put on weight and is up to 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds after being listed at 217 pounds last season.
UNT will be looking to see if Leota can win the job this fall and head a rotation with Kropp and Wright.
The Mean Green have a lot of production to replace at end without the Murphy twins.
4. What does UNT's offense look like?
UNT's offense didn't look anything like the outfits of the early days of the Littrell era at the end of last season.
The Mean Green were at their best in back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018 with Mason Fine throwing the ball all over the field. UNT's running game was typically strong behind a series of great backs, including Jeff Wilson, but the passing game usually was the headliner.
Will UNT get back to that point this season?
The Mean Green went away from the passing game during its five-game winning streak to cap the regular season while averaging 283 rushing yards per game.
The plan worked, but Littrell often lamented his team's lack of big-play ability.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch talked about running the ball effectively and hitting downfield shots in the passing game this spring.
That plan of attack differs greatly from the early days of the Littrell era. What transpires in fall practice will dictate what UNT's offense looks like.
5. Does UNT's defense make another big jump?
The hope heading into the 2021 season was that the addition of Phil Bennett as UNT's defensive coordinator would pay off.
It did. In a big way.
UNT allowed just 27.5 points per game after giving up 42.8 the year before.
The Mean Green made more game-changing plays and gave up far fewer back-breaking touchdowns.
The challenge as fall practice begins is taking the next step, one that will be much more difficult. UNT went from bad to good in 2021, when the Mean Green ranked seventh in C-USA in points allowed per game.
Bennett will now look to take the Mean Green from good to great. UAB led C-USA with an average of 23.2 points allowed per game last season.
Expecting UNT to move to the top of the league is a lot to ask, but it will be interesting to see if the Mean Green can move up a few more spots when it comes to the rankings of the best defenses in C-USA.