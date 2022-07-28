UNT pre-camp newsletter
North Texas coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green will open fall practice on Friday ahead of their opener at UTEP on Aug. 27. UNT finished 6-7 last season after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.

 DRC file photo

North Texas will open fall practice Friday in advance of its seventh season under coach Seth Littrell.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

