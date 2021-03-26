North Texas is set for its annual spring game on Saturday. Well, sort of.
The Mean Green won't actually have a traditional game. UNT coach Seth Littrell made that clear this week.
UNT is still short when it comes to players at a few positions, making playing a traditional game inadvisable.
The Mean Green will run through the standard practice drills instead -- 7-on-7, one-on-one pass rush -- before a situational scrimmage.
There still will be a lot to take away from tomorrow's workout that will begin at noon. Here's a link to the advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper.
Here are five storylines to watch:
1. How has Austin Aune progressed?
Littrell said this week that he feels a whole lot more comfortable with his quarterback situation now than he did a year ago. That makes sense considering a year ago, he was trying to replace one of the greats in program history in Mason Fine.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune shared the job last year. Bean left the program after last season and landed at Kansas on Friday.
Aune is competing with career backup Kason Martin.
North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder will arrive over the summer and has an impressive pedigree. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.
Littrell will throw Ruder into the mix this summer.
Can Aune hold him off after throwing for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns last season?
The way Aune plays Saturday will show where he's at.
2. How does UNT's defense look?
UNT is on to yet another iteration of its defensive staff with former SMU coach Phil Bennett taking over as its coordinator.
Bennett has a long history of success and will move UNT to a multi-front scheme. The Mean Green are expected to base out of a four-man front.
There is nowhere to go but up after UNT allowed 42.8 points per game last year.
Littrell said he has been encouraged by the progress UNT is making, but how will the Mean Green look once the bullets start flying?
3. Is Jyaire Shorter rounding into form?
UNT lost one of its biggest playmakers after just three games last season when wide receiver Jyraire Shorter suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Having Shorter back in the form he showed in 2019 when he caught 24 passes for 473 yards and nine touchdowns would help UNT significantly, especially after the Mean Green lost Jaelon Darden.
Darden was named the Conference USA MVP last season and declared for the NFL draft.
We could have a better idea of where Shorter is at after Saturday's workout.
4. What does UNT's defensive line look like?
UNT moved linebackers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to defensive end last season and saw them make a big impact late in the year.
The assumption heading into 2021 is that they will continue to come on, but what about the rest of the lineup?
Junior college transfer Davontae McCrae didn't make the impact UNT hoped he would last season at defensive end. Will he come on in his second year in the program?
Defensive tackle Dion Novil is out for the spring. Will Dayton Leblanc and Ta’Shoyn Johnson show that they can hold the fort while Novil recovers? Both will have a chance to compete for a starting job alongside Novil at defensive tackle in 2021.
5. Will any new playmakers emerge?
Spring is typically the time when players emerge and show that they will play key roles the following season.
Littrell has spoken highly of defensive back John Davis and a few other players over the course of spring.
Will Davis or any other players step forward and show that they have developed to the point they can be difference-makers in 2021?
We will find out more tomorrow.
Stay tuned.