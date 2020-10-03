North Texas fell to Southern Miss 41-31 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium in its Conference USA opener.
The Mean Green fell to 1-2 on the season.
Here are five quick thoughts on the game:
1. UNT is in a tough spot now
It was pretty obvious heading into C-USA play where UNT would have its best chance to stack together wins.
That was in the first few games of the slate.
Southern Miss came in at 0-3 and had lost its conference opener to Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green still have some winnable games coming up.
The bottom line is that it needs to start winning them before the back half of the schedule arrives with tough games against Louisiana Tech and UAB.
2. UNT was in terrible position heading into the game
UNT is going to have a hard time winning games this season after losing several key players who guided last season's team.
It certainly didn't help matters when UNT announced before the game that it would be down seven players due to injury. Linebackers Tyreke Davis, Kevin Wood, Kyleb Howell and Larry Nixon didn't play.
UNT was also without safety Keelan Crosby.
Not having running back Oscar Adaway III was also a blow.
The Mean Green fought hard without those players, but didn't have enough in the bank to win without them.
It looks like UNT won't have wide receiver Jyaire Shorter any time soon, either. He was in a boot after the game.
3. UNT just isn't that good defensively right now
The bottom line after three games is that UNT has allowed 137 points.
UNT was torched for 65 points by SMU and gave up 31 to Houston Baptist.
The Mean Green continued to struggle while playing without several of its top players against Southern Miss. UNT had better hope those players are back soon.
UNT wasn't very good with those players in its season opener and hasn't gotten any better without them.
4. There are a few bright spots offensively
Jaelon Darden continues to play well and sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson keeps coming on for UNT.
Darden caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season and had 13 catches for 104 yards against Southern Miss. Simpson added five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Those two receivers will continue to help UNT excel in the passing game.
5. Aune sure looks like UNT's quarterback now
Austin Aune grabbed the quarterback job heading into UNT's game against Southern Miss after splitting time with Jason Bean in the Mean Green's first two games of the season.
Aune threw for 276 yards in UNT's loss to SMU and built on that performance by throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns against Southern Miss.
Aune was credited with one fumble lost and certainly made his share of mistakes, but it's pretty apparent he is going to be UNT's guy going forward.