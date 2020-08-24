Saturday marked the end of fall camp for North Texas. The Mean Green held their final scrimmage before their season-opener against Houston Baptist and then took Sunday and Monday off.
The Mean Green will return to practice Tuesday and will then have a short week before entering game week-preparations.
UNT is in a much better spot now than it was when it opened the NCAA return-to-play period earlier this summer.
Running back Tre Siggers was a full-go during Saturday's scrimmage and looked like he was back in form after recovering from a serious leg injury at the end of last season. Some of the key transfers additions, including offensive lineman Anterrious Gray, have quickly put themselves on course to start this season.
But like all years, there are a host of lingering questions UNT must still address before it opens the season.
Here's a look at five:
1. Who takes over for Mason Fine?
UNT started the offseason looking for someone who could fill the shoes of one of the greatest players in program history in Mason Fine.
Seth Littrell and his staff have narrowed the race down to veteran backups Austin Aune, Jason Bean and Kason Martin. Aune and Bean have the upper hand, but Littrell wasn't ready to indicate which way he would go after Saturday's workout.
"Bean and Aune have been pretty solid," Littrell said. "The great thing is so has Kason Martin. The thing about this year, which is as crazy as any, is you never know what is going to happen down the stretch and what quarterback you are going to have to use. We are in a situation where we have three guys who know what we are trying to get accomplished and are smart."
There is an old adage in college football that if you have two quarterbacks, you don't really have one.
That might not be the case for UNT. Aune was the first player up on Saturday and is talented. He committed to TCU out of high school and was taken in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Yankees.
Bean is also a high-end athlete.
UNT is almost assuredly going to take at least a small step back at quarterback following the departure of Fine. What it can't afford is to take a huge step back.
The Mean Green will have to pick a starter pretty quickly.
There is no bigger question out there than who UNT will select and how he will fare.
2. Will UNT's success with COVID-19 continue?
Programs across the country continue to have players either opt out of the season due to concerns over COVID-19 or be taken out of practice by the disease.
UNT has avoided those problems, thanks largely to the testing and social distancing measures school officials have put in place.
The question now is if UNT can continue that run of success, especially after classes started on Monday.
3. Will a new offensive line come together?
The makeup of UNT's offensive line in Saturday's scrimmage was a bit of a surprise.
Manase Mose moved from guard to center and was joined in the starting lineup by Gray and Jacob Brammer at guard and tackle, respectively.
Seeing Brammer, Mose and Gray in the lineup wasn't a surprise. The fact that Chris Cassidy and Cole Brown are also on course to start was.
Cassidy is a redshirt freshman who is close to claiming a starting spot at guard. Brown was a backup guard last season who could start at tackle.
UNT brought on Mike Bloesch as its new offensive line coach in the offseason.
The Mean Green need to be better up front. The question of whether or not UNT is capable of reaching that goal still lingers.
4. Is UNT's defense as good as it showed in the scrimmage?
UNT's much-maligned defense showed signed of progress Saturday.
Linebacker Larry Nixon III made a nice stop on a fourth-and-1 run by Aune. DeShawn Gaddie returned an interception for a touchdown and redshirt freshman Gabriel Murphy continued to look the part.
The question of whether or not UNT will be significantly better remains. The Mean Green allowed 32.5 points per game last season.
The expectation is that the Mean Green will improve with Clint Bowen running their defense.
A good scrimmage is encouraging, but we won't see what UNT really has until the second week of the season, when SMU comes to town.
5. Are UNT's skill position players as good as advertised?
UNT knows what it has in standout wide receivers Jaelon Darden and Jyaire Shorter as well as running backs Tre Siggers and DeAndre Torrey.
The Mean Green have some intriguing players behind those veterans, including running backs Oscar Adaway III, Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale as well as receivers Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White.
The Mean Green appear as if they could have one of their deeper groups of skill position players in recent seasons.
UNT will find out for sure if that is the case once it gets into the heart of its schedule.