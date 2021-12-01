North Texas appeared dead in the water when it came to its bowl hopes just a few weeks ago.
The Mean Green had lost six straight games after falling to Liberty back on Oct. 23. UNT was 1-6 at that point and faced a tough set of circumstances.
The Mean Green needed to win five straight games to become bowl eligible at 6-6. UNT hadn't won five in a row since 2017.
The odds didn't look good.
That's what makes where the Mean Green find themselves today all the more remarkable. UNT completed the five-game run it needed to secure its postseason future on Saturday when it stunned 15th-ranked UTSA 45-23 at Apogee Stadium.
UNT reached the .500 mark thanks to a host of key moves and turning points that date all the way back to the offseason. Our story on what transpired to make UNT's season-saving run possible is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.
UNT's reward for its run will be a bowl berth that is expected to arrive this weekend following the conference championship games across college football.
Stay tuned to the Denton Record-Chronicle's colleges section on Sunday to see where UNT ends up for its bowl game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell bolstered his resume by putting the Mean Green in position to play in a bowl game for the fifth time in his six seasons guiding the program. He came into the year under pressure to get the program back on track after back-to-back losing seasons.