After all Audrey Tan has accomplished in her career with the North Texas golf program from team championships to individual accolades, one would think the senior would be a bit numb to it all.
Tan has made sure to guard against that possibility in her final go-around with the Mean Green.
She’s relishing every tournament and every round of her fifth season. So has Patricia Sinolungan, her fellow fifth-year senior.
That approach has paid dividends for both and for UNT, which is in the midst of another milestone season that will continue on Monday when the Mean Green begin play in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA tournament.
UNT is playing in a regional for the second straight year and will be looking to break through for a berth in the national finals, an opportunity both Tan and Sinolungan are making sure to enjoy as their college careers wind down.
“I came back for an opportunity like this,” Tan said. “I’m taking it all in the last time. I have a different perspective this year and am grateful to be here. I’m enjoying everyone’s company and the opportunity to play no matter what the results are.”
The results have been memorable more often than not for UNT this season, which is why the Mean Green head into the regional with what looks like a reasonable chance to advance. UNT is ranked No. 35 nationally in the latest Golfstat poll and is the No. 6 seed in the 12-team regional. UNT has never been seeded higher in a regional.
North Carolina State is hosting the event that will run through Wednesday on Lonnie Poole Golf Course.
The top five teams in the region will advance to the national championship tournament that will be played from May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“We have a chance to make a run,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “We have played against these caliber of teams all year and have beaten some really good ones. If we play our normal game, we can advance.”
Tan and Sinolungan have both played key roles in UNT’s success. Tan was named Conference USA’s Golfer of the Year and will set the program record for career scoring average when she wraps up her time with the Mean Green.
Tan has a 71.44 stroke average this season. Sinolungan was a second-team All-C-USA selection.
“Audrey has been great for a number of years and Patty has stepped up lately,” Akers said. “She’s finished runner-up in our last two events. They are great leaders, work really hard and want to go to nationals in their final year.”
That opportunity was a big reason Sinolungan came back for her fifth year with the Mean Green.
“Coming back for another year, winning a third straight conference title, getting back to regionals and having a shot at nationals is beyond what I imagined,” Sinolungan said.
Like Tan, Sinolungan is cherishing every round she plays while spending time with the teammates she’s grown close to.
“This team is filled with special people,” Sinolungan said. “Some of my really good friends are on this team. We are friends beyond golf and have a special bond.”
