Febechi Nwaiwu has a surprise in store for North Texas fans in a few weeks when the Mean Green open the season with a game against Cal.
North Texas continued to work through its first week of fall practice on Friday in preparation for the upcoming season.
It’s not much of a secret that the sophomore will be in UNT’s starting lineup. He was, after all, a freshman All-American last season.
Where Nwaiwu lines up against the Golden Bears is something he plans on keeping under wraps.
“I’m going to let you guys find out that first game,” Nwaiwu said Friday.
There being a question as to where Nwaiwu lands points to just how talented the former Coppell standout is.
UNT plugged the former walk-on in at guard in the second week of last season after starter Daizion Carroll went down with an injury.
UNT didn’t miss a beat with Nwaiwu, who started 12 games on his way to being named to the All-Conference USA freshman team as well as multiple freshman All-American teams.
One of the surprises of spring practice was Nwaiwu moving from the spot where he excelled last season to tackle. UNT’s coaches wanted to see what one of their best offensive linemen would look like facing elite pass rushers on the edge of its line.
The move is looking more and more likely to stick as UNT continues to experiment with different combinations of players on its line this fall.
“I’m getting more and more comfortable at tackle,” Nwaiwu said. “The biggest challenge of playing on the edge has been making the transition from guard. I still have some guard tendencies. I’m making strides with my technique and form.”
While Nwaiwu has some work to do, his best trait hasn’t changed a bit from last season.
“His strength is noticeable on film,” offensive coordinator Jordan Davis said. “When he puts his hands on people, they are going backward.
“He can play any spot on the line. His leadership and presence are assets.”
That is especially true in a time of change for UNT’s offensive line. The Mean Green are making the transition to a new offensive system this season under coach Eric Morris, who arrived after last season.
UNT plans to throw the ball more this year, which will put pressure on the Mean Green’s offensive line to hold up in pass protection. The group is also making the adjustment to playing without Manase Mose, who started every game UNT played from 2018 through the Frisco Bowl last season before graduating.
Nwaiwu likes the way the group is coming together without Mose, who was UNT’s anchor at center.
“I’m very confident in our offensive line,” Nwaiwu said. “We have 11 or 12 guys we could start right now who I would feel comfortable with. It’s all about finding the best five.”
There wasn’t much question that Nwaiwu would be among those five as a guard. UNT’s coaches had confidence that he would be just as effective on the outside.
Nwaiwu was happy to take on a new challenge.
“I was excited when the coaches told me I was going to move outside,” Nwaiwu said. “I just love football. Wherever you put me, I’m good. It’s more pressure on the outside in the sense that it’s something new to me. It can be nerve-racking, but the more you rep it, the easier it gets.”
The biggest difference between playing guard and tackle is tackles must handle the speed and quickness of defensive ends coming off the edge. Nwaiwu showed UNT’s coaches he has the agility necessary to tackle the role and has gained confidence since the beginning of spring practice.
He credits that growth in part to the defensive ends he faces every day in practice, including Mazin Richards. Some of those players have stayed after practice to get extra work in with Nwaiwu, who has seen his career take off and take some unexpected twists in just two years.
“I thought I would play center when I came here,” Nwaiwu said.
He ended up as one of the best young guards in college football last season instead.
Where will Nwaiwu play this fall?
He isn’t going to unveil his guess at this point. With a smile, Nwaiwu asked UNT fans to stay tuned.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.
UNT Athletics reporter
