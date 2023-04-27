Mikaeli Nguma shot

North Texas picked up a commitment from Sharyland senior kicker Mikaeli Nguma on Thursday. 

 Twitter/Mikaeli Nguma

Mikaeli Nguma and his father used to sneak into football fields in South Texas.

