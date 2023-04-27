Mikaeli Nguma and his father used to sneak into football fields in South Texas.
Nguma grew up playing soccer and watched his father’s teams. Mesika Nguma coached boys soccer for more than a decade, including a stop at McAllen Memorial.
Mesika Nguma had an eye for talent and thought his son had a ton of potential as a kicker in football. They’d work out together on any field they could find.
“I used to brush it aside,” Mikaeli said. “I liked to play receiver more in football. I gave it a shot, saw I had a chance to be a good kicker and focused on that.”
That decision paid off on Thursday when Mikaeli committed to North Texas as a preferred walk-on.
The Sharyland senior announced his decision on Twitter and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the reasons he chose UNT a short time later.
Mikaeli Nguma is a two-time all-state selection and has been an all-area and first-team all-district pick in each of the last three years.
Kohl’s, the prominent kicking school and scouting service, ranks Nguma 36th on its list of the top kicking prospects in the class of 2023.
UNT was in the market for a kicker after last season, when Ethan Mooney completed his decorated career with the Mean Green.
UNT signed Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg as part of its 2023 recruiting class. Rauschenberg served as the Bears kickoff specialist throughout his four seasons at Baylor and will have a chance to compete for the field goal kicking job when he arrives over the summer.
UNT was looking for another option and contacted Nguma shortly after Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December.
Special teams coach Drew Svoboda made the trip to South Texas to see Nguma kick earlier this year.
“Coach Svoboda said he liked the way I kick and wanted to check me out,” Nguma said. “They let me know then that they were interested in me.”
Nguma was also recruited by UTEP and McNeese State. Both programs also offered him a preferred walk-on spot. Fort Hays State, a junior college in Kansas, offered Nguma a scholarship.
Colleges frequently recruit kickers as walk-ons. They are awarded scholarships when they win the starting job.
Nguma said that is the route he will try to follow at UNT, where he will look to build on his standout high school career. He made 12 field goals last season and has a 53-yard field goal on his resume.
UNT recently hosted Nguma on a visit. He came away impressed.
“North Texas is a really nice school,” Nguma said. “All the coaches treated me really well. The members of the support staff and recruiters are awesome people. The school is about to blow up in athletics. There’s a whole new building process going down in the next year or two. The coaching staff is good and so is the recruiting class.”
UNT has featured a host of solid kickers in recent years. Mooney, Trevor Moore and Cole Hedlund all earned all-conference honors with the Mean Green.
Hedlund and Moore both spent time with NFL teams.
“The coaches talked to me about the history of kickers at North Texas,” Nguma said. “They’ve had a lot of good ones. I want to be next.”
