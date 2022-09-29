Larry NIxon III 1
Buy Now

North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III closes in on SMU running back Tre Siggers during the Mean Green’s loss to the Mustangs earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. The junior has posted 38 tackles in what has been his best season thus far, a performance the former Richland standout credits to the motivation provided by being a new father. Larry Nixon IV was born in March.

 By Manny Flores/UNT Athletics

There were times over the last few years when North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III felt like he was running out of steam.

Nixon is in his fifth season with the Mean Green, has started for three and made plenty of plays along the way.

Larry NIxon III mug

Larry Nixon III 
Larry Nixon III 2
Buy Now

North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III has started 20 games with the Mean Green had had 179 career tackles.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you