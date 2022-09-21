Jyaire Shorter 1
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter tiptoes along the sideline past Texas Southern safety Calvin Henderson for a touchdown this season at Apogee Stadium. Shorter has come back from two season-ending injuries to regain his role as a key player for the Mean Green.

 Al Key/DRC

Jyaire Shorter was zipping across the field during practice last fall when the North Texas wide receiver felt a pop in his foot.

Jyaire Shorter mug

Jyaire Shorter
Jyaire Shorter 2
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter breaks free for a touchdown in a game against UTEP in the 2019 season, when he was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection.
Jyaire Shorter 3
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter tries to escape from a pair of SMU defenders during a loss to the Mustangs this year at Apogee Stadium.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you