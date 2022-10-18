The North Texas men’s basketball team will have five games shown on national television this season and another 19 on streaming service ESPN+ as part of Conference USA’s television package.
UNT’s national games are a Jan. 26 home game against UTSA (ESPNU), Jan. 5 at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports Network), March 2 at home against Middle Tennessee (CBS Sports Network), Jan. 21 at UAB (Stadium) and March 4 at home against Western Kentucky (Stadium).
UNT’s season opener is slated for Nov. 7 at the Super Pit versus Southern Nazarene and is one of three UNT games that will be streamed on YouTube.
UNT will announce later the broadcast information for its Nov. 13 game at St. Mary’s.
UNT is coming off a landmark season that saw the Mean Green win the C-USA regular-season title and set a program record with 25 wins. UNT lost to Louisiana Tech in the C-USA tournament and went on to play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The UNT women will have 15 of their games this season streamed on ESPN+, starting with a home game against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 16.
The rest of UNT’s games that were selected to be streamed are C-USA games.
The Mean Green finished 17-13 last season and earned a berth in the Women’s Postseason NIT.
