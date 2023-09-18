North Texas broke through for the first win of Eric Morris’ tenure as the Mean Green’s coach on Saturday when Noah Rauschenberg kicked a 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
Rauschenberg’s fourth field goal of the game gave UNT a 40-37 win, moving the Mean Green to 1-2 on the season.
UNT will have a chance to build on the positives from that performance during a bye this week. The Mean Green will face Abilene Christian on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.
Before we turn our attention to where UNT heads from here, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, our weekly look back at the Mean Green’s last game and what it tells us about where UNT stands.
UNT staff is willing to adjust
Coaches all have a vision for how they want to approach the game.
They have preferred schemes, ways they envision moving the ball and stopping opponents. The best coaches adjust when what they want to do doesn’t mesh with the talent they have on their roster.
Eric Morris shifted gears against Louisiana Tech, which was one of the more encouraging aspects of the Mean Green’s win.
UNT ditched the three-man front it used in the first two games of the season and went back to the 4-2-5 scheme former defensive coordinator Phil Bennett employed last season.
“We had to figure out what puts our players in the best situation to make plays,” Morris said. “We’re not going to have wholesale changes. We have to build for the future.”
UNT wants to move to the 3-3-5 long term, but did what was best for the program by making a scheme change for its game against Louisiana Tech.
UNT also abandoned its plan to start Stone Earle at quarterback. Earle started UNT’s first two games but struggled in the first half of a loss to Florida International.
Chandler Rogers came on in the second half and sparked UNT’s offense against the Panthers. He started against Louisiana Tech and threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
UNT won the game when Rogers guided the Mean Green 61 yards in nine plays in 1:01 to set up Rauschenberg’s game winning field goal.
The way the game played out certainly wasn’t what UNT’s staff drew up before the season started.
The Mean Green adjusted and picked up their first win, which was the most impressive aspect of UNT’s performance.
UNT is finding a way to use its running backs
Morris vowed before the season began to find a way to utilize the running backs who are one of UNT’s biggest strengths in his spread offense.
The Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech was just the latest sign UNT is gradually figuring out the best way to reach that goal.
UNT’s running backs combined for a season highs in carries (36), rushing yards (206), total yards (234) and total touches (39) when carries and receptions are taken into account.
When UNT needed a few additional yards with 13 seconds left to set up an easier field goal attempt for Rauschenberg, it handed the ball to Ayo Adeyi.
Adeyi broke off a 21-yard run that turned what would have been a 50-plus yard attempt into a routine 31-yarder.
After three weeks, it looks like UNT has a better grasp on how to use its best weapons.
Kevin Wood appears to be back
Kevin Wood wasn’t anywhere close to being 100 percent when the season began. The senior linebacker missed nearly all of the offseason due to injury.
Morris said it would take time for one of UNT’s best defensive players to regain his form.
Wood looked like he’s getting close to that point after posting a team-high nine tackles and breaking up a pass in the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech.
Wood posted eight tackles through the first two games of the season.
UNT still has work to do defensively to get to where it wants to go. Wood showing signs of rounding into form will help with that process significantly.
