UNT WWL art 9-19
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns runs down the sideline during UNT's win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas broke through for the first win of Eric Morris’ tenure as the Mean Green’s coach on Saturday when Noah Rauschenberg kicked a 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags