UNT signing day shot

North Texas coach Eric Morris introduced his 2023 signing class on Wednesday. UNT landed a group of 20 players highlighted by several top recruits from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

 UNT sports information

Eric Morris vowed to build his program at North Texas around a host of Texas high school players — particularly ones from the Dallas area — when he arrived at the school late last year.

UNT’s new coach took what he felt was a significant step toward that goal just a few days ago when the Mean Green signed a recruiting class of 20 players loaded with DFW products.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0