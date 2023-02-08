Eric Morris vowed to build his program at North Texas around a host of Texas high school players — particularly ones from the Dallas area — when he arrived at the school late last year.
UNT’s new coach took what he felt was a significant step toward that goal just a few days ago when the Mean Green signed a recruiting class of 20 players loaded with DFW products.
Morris finally got a chance to discuss that class in his signing day press conference Wednesday. The event was pushed back from last week by the ice storm that blew through the area.
“This class is a key step to getting to where we want to be recruiting the Dallas area,” Morris said. “We met our needs and did it fast this year. There will be classes in the future where the majority of the guys we sign are from the DFW area. You will continue to see that grow.”
UNT didn’t hire Morris until Dec. 13, just days before the beginning of the midterm signing period.
Morris focused on hiring his staff and then quickly turned his attention to putting together his first UNT class.
Some of the top players in the group are local products, including South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling and his teammate, defensive lineman Keith Smith.
Starling was committed to Colorado and ended up back on the recruiting market after Deion Sanders was hired to take over the program.
UNT landed both Starling and Smith on national signing day.
Morris credited several of his assistant coaches for helping UNT win a heated recruiting battle for Starling with UTSA and Texas State, including safeties coach Clay Jennings, defensive coordinator Matt Caponi and tight ends coach Chris Gilbert.
“It still comes down to having great relationships with the kids and understanding who is influential in their lives,” Morris said. “Coach Jennings, coach Caponi and our whole staff formed great relationships with Taylor. To have a guy like coach Gilbert who is from South Oak Cliff, understands the lay of the land and grew up in those neighborhoods was critical.”
UNT is hoping that landing Starling and Smith is a sign of what is to come under Morris.
“We need to win those battles in the DFW area over the next three of four years to establish a roster,” Morris said. “That is one of the greatest perks of this job, you can put a 100-mile radius around our school and pretty much fill out a roster. We can dip down into Houston every once in a while and the transfer portal every blue moon.
“We will make a huge priority of recruiting this area. To start off with a bang and get him and Keith in our program is big.”
Starling pointed to his relationship with Morris and the rest of UNT’s staff as a key factor in his decision when he committed to the Mean Green.
“The connection I made with the coaches put North Texas over the top,” Starling said. “I had a great bond with coach Morris when we first met each other. I also had a good connection with the players when I met them.”
Starling was a key component of a class that features seven defensive backs. UNT is moving to a 3-3-5 scheme under Caponi and needed to reload in the backend of its defense.
The Mean Green lost several of their key defensive backs after last season. Safeties Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock graduated.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie transferred to Ole Miss.
Morris said UNT considered looking for a few experienced defensive backs to add to the mix from the transfer portal or junior college ranks. UNT’s staff decided against it because the high quality high school players they were able to land.
Morris named Houston North Shore product Jayven Anderson as one of the high school players UNT signed who could make an immediate impact.
“He is a big, strong, physical kid who was super highly recruited,” Morris said. “We were lucky to have coach Jennings here who has a relationship with him. He can come in and play immediately.”
Morris is also confident Starling is prepared to play right away.
Part of UNT’s strategy of focusing on the DFW area is bringing talented players home. Four of UNT’s eight mid-term transfers fit that profile, including Chandler Rogers.
The former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback is the most intriguing player in UNT’s class and potentially the most important. The Mean Green lost starter Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft.
Aune threw for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns last season.
UNT had four transfer quarterbacks on its roster other than Aune in 2022 and still elected to add Rogers.
“His game experience is something first and foremost that I love about him,” Morris said. “You dive into his game film and his completion rate has been really good wherever he has been.”
Rogers played for Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Morris said UNT still has a couple of scholarships left to add players late. If the way UNT’s signing class has come together is any indication, those players are likely to have DFW ties.
