Eric Morris’ office at North Texas is still a little barren. At some point there will be game balls on display to commemorate the high points in his playing and coaching career.
Maybe a few pictures as well.
UNT’s new football coach just hasn’t had a whole lot of time to decorate yet, not with spring practice set to open next week.
Morris has spent the days and weeks since he was hired in mid-December putting his staff together and recruiting, not to mention setting up home base with his wife and two sons.
Spring practice represents the start of a new phase for Morris and his staff in terms of preparing for the 2023 season.
He couldn’t be happier with how the program has grown as UNT prepares for that shift.
“The buy-in has been good,” Morris said of his players. “Anytime you come into a new program, you are trying to establish a culture. First and foremost, we have been working on building relationships with these guys. That takes time.”
Morris retained just one assistant coach from Seth Littrell’s staff, Patrick Cobbs, a UNT Hall of Famer and the Mean Green’s running backs coach.
The new coaches on Morris’ staff have begun to form the relationships Morris believes are vital.
“It’s been good. Our coaches are back in the office,” Morris said of the weeks that have followed a frantic few days leading up to national signing day in February.
The NCAA allows coaches a limited amount of time in the off-season to work with players.
“We have plenty of time in these eight-hour weeks to throw some football stuff in there,” Morris said. “We have done some 30-minute blocks in the meeting room and are teaching our schemes.”
UNT’s players being receptive to change is just part of what Morris has learned about his team.
Here are a few of his other key takeaways from a near hour-long sit-down interview Morris held with the Denton Record-Chronicle ahead of spring practice.
UNT made progress in off-season program
Off-season programs are vital in college football. Morris hired Bryan Kegans away from Southern Cal to serve as his strength and conditioning coach and run UNT’s off-season program. He has been pleased with the results.
“Coach Kegans has done a phenomenal job of earning the guys’ respect,” Morris said. “Our results have been great.
“We had a good eight-week block where we added some mass, and our strength, speed and power numbers are up.”
Morris has elected to put his players through nightly conditioning workouts for one week in the spring and one week in the summer, a concept he adopted from Mike Leach. Morris played for the legendary coach at Texas Tech and later worked as one of his assistant coaches.
Morris has dubbed the workouts Pirates Paradise week.
“Time will tell if it benefits us,” Morris said. “When times get tough, if teams haven’t been through tough things together, they tend to fold. When you put guys through situations that will test them physically and mentally, you get to know who you can count on in the fourth quarter.”
Academics taking center stage in new era
One of the changes Morris made shortly after he arrived was to the academic side of the football program in an effort to improve his players’ performance.
“We overhauled our academic structure,” Morris said. “I wasn’t happy with our team GPA when I got here. We have put importance on the academic side. I’m thankful for our academic staff for helping us implement some new things as far as the time our kids are spending over there in tutoring sessions.”
That added time and attention to detail is already starting pay dividends.
“Our student-athletes of the week this past week were Enoch Jackson and Febechi Nwaiwu,” Morris said. “Those were two guys our staff was worried about when we first got here.”
Running backs will be limited in spring
While Morris’ focus has been on the overarching issues that UNT faces heading into his first season, he has gotten down to the fine details of how the Mean Green’s roster will shape up this spring.
Morris will be without tackle Cole Brown for the entire season as he recovers from an injury he suffered last season. Running backs Oscar Adaway III, Ayo Adeyi and Isaiah Johnson will all be limited in the spring after undergoing medical procedures.
“That will give other guys time and reps to go out and prove themselves,” Morris said.
UNT has a few key needs
While Morris isn’t sure exactly what he has in terms of his roster before spring practice, he does see a few holes in UNT’s lineup.
Two that immediately jumped out are at center and the backup spots behind the Mean Green’s top three linebackers.
UNT lost Manase Mose to graduation. Mose started 62 straight games at center or guard for the Mean Green and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.
“We have a huge hole at center,” Morris said. “We have to find one.”
Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner will arrive in May and may take over eventually.
The Mean Green have fewer obvious options behind their top linebackers.
“We really like our top three guys,” Morris said. “Larry Nixon III, Kevin Wood and Jordan Brown have been blowing these workouts away. They are older, are leaders and have played. I love where the top of the room is. Depth is a major issue there. We have to find some backups. That may be a position where we try to find a late transfer.”
Morris sees wide receivers as a strength
One area where UNT won’t have to look for a late addition is at wide receiver.
The Mean Green have a host of top players returning. Roderic Burns led UNT with 40 catches for 676 yards last season, and Jyaire Shorter posted 11 touchdowns on 23 catches.
The Mean Green also added Texas Tech transfer Trey Cleveland to the mix as a midterm transfer.
“I’m the most excited about our wide receivers,” Morris said. “We are super deep. We have guys who can run and have a unique mix of speed and length on the outside. Jyaire’s catches-to-touchdowns ratio was phenomenal last season. That tells me we have to find ways to get him the ball more, and he has to be consistent. He had too many drops last year.”
Morris has learned quite a bit about his team already. He’s sure to discover more when spring practice begins in a few days.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.