ARLINGTON — North Texas coach Eric Morris set a timeline for when he would pick his starting quarterback for his debut game with the Mean Green months ago.
He took another crack at it Tuesday during the closing session of American Athletic Conference media days at Live! by Loews.
“We will have two scrimmages when we get into fall camp,” Morris said. “By that second scrimmage, we would like to name a starter. We’re excited with how they’re all competing.”
Morris had hoped to pick a starter by the end of spring practice. Instead, UNT came out of spring drills with three players in contention to start — Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers as well as returning backups Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Nothing has changed since then as UNT prepares for its opener against Cal on Sept. 2 in Denton. Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 season but didn’t play at all last year. Earle saw action in four games, mostly as a change-of-pace quarterback, and threw for 45 yards.
The hope is one can fill the hole left by the departure of Austin Aune, who threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.
“We have three really good quarterbacks,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “It will come down to who plays the best. I have faith in all three of them.”
John Davis set to return
UNT will get a boost in its secondary when fall camp starts in the form of John Davis’ return to the Mean Green’s lineup.
The senior cornerback played in just one game last season, a win over UTEP. Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in that game.
Morris said that Davis will be ready to participate in fall camp. He expects the veteran to make an impact as do the rest of his teammates.
“The back end of our defense and secondary will be really good,” defensive end Mazin Richards said. “Having John Davis back will help us. He’s an athletic freak.”
UNT players following in Morris’ footsteps
Duncan and Richards followed in Morris’ footsteps by representing UNT on media day.
Morris represented Texas Tech at Big 12 Conference media days during his playing career as a standout wide receiver under legendary coach Mike Leach.
“I was terrified,” Morris said. “I got to the podium. The first question I got was about field goal kicking. That motivated me.”
The opportunity to represent UNT is one both Duncan and Richards enjoyed.
“It’s very humbling,” Richards said. “Jett and I talked about it. Being around the teams and the players and being selected is an honor.”
