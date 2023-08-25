Eric Morris’ deep Texas roots make him a perfect fit to lead UNT football program

The Shallowater High School football field was more than just a Friday night home for Eric Morris growing up.
The 120 yards of grass took the place of typical birthday destinations like the local Chuck E. Cheese for North Texas’ new coach.
Morris and his friends would gather on the field to celebrate, split into teams, line up shirts versus skins, play for a couple of hours, cut the cake and gulp down Gatorade. The tradition started when Morris was 5 and lasted seven years.
That love of the game was just one of the reasons Ray Morris, the longtime boys basketball coach at Shallowater, suspected his son would follow him into coaching.
“That’s all he and his friends wanted to do, play football and go to the gym,” Ray Morris said. “Eric never really had girlfriends, but he did have one girl he would take with him because she would rebound for him. He was smart about some things.”
That intelligence — about football and life — helped Morris transform himself from an elite high school receiver to an undersized collegiate standout at Texas Tech to a respected coach with an impressive resume that includes a stint as the head coach at Incarnate Word.
UNT officials wanted someone with Texas ties and an understanding of the state when they set out to hire a new football coach late last year, and they are confident Morris is the perfect fit largely because of his background.
It’s hard to imagine anyone who understands the culture of football in Texas better than Morris, who will make his UNT debut on Saturday when the Mean Green host Cal at DATCU Stadium.
“Playing small-town Texas high school football, basketball and baseball is among my best memories. It was about competing with the guys in the town and the buddies you grew up with,” Morris said this spring while sitting in his new office in the North Texas Athletic Center.
“Football can connect people. You want to be proud, not only for yourself but also the university. That’s something we need to build here at UNT. We need more buy-in from the university and the students, but it goes two ways. We have to get involved in the community and on campus.”
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Mean Green won their last conference title in 2004 under Hall of Fame coach Darrell Dickey.
UNT has hired a Texas high school coaching legend in Todd Dodge, a college coaching lifer in Dan McCarney and a spread offense guru in Seth Littrell since.
McCarney and Littrell both enjoyed some success, but nothing like what UNT is hoping from Morris. His understanding of Texas and his connections in the state give the school hope he can take UNT to heights it hasn’t seen in years.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley detailed the reasons he thinks Morris is the right fit, including his experience as a head coach, when he introduced him to the school’s supporters. What really made Morris stand out, though, were his Texas connections.
“We wanted someone who understands the recruiting landscape in Texas and has relationships with Texas high schools,” Mosley said.
Those who know Morris best believe UNT couldn’t have found a better fit. Morris is a native Texan, played high school and college football in the state, worked as an assistant at Houston and Texas Tech and spent four seasons guiding Incarnate Word’s program.
“Having those roots will benefit him greatly,” said Clay McGuire, who played with Morris at Texas Tech and later coached with him. “He knows the landscape in Texas. Coaching is one of the smallest worlds you can be a part of.
“Every time Eric walks into a high school, there’s a good chance someone will know him or remember what he did during his playing days at Shallowater. It’s a comfort level thing. Those guys know him and grew up like he did.”
Growing up in the game
Ray Morris took his son with him to practices and games during his memorable run as the basketball coach at Shallowater.
Ray Morris coached for 27 years, made the playoffs in all but two of those seasons, won 599 games and secured 13 district titles.
“I let my kids follow in my footsteps from when they could walk,” Ray Morris said. “They were at football practice and basketball practice. There was one rule. If a coach was talking, they stopped, stood and were quiet.”
When Eric Morris looks back now, those formative years are when he developed a love of athletics. He used to ride the bus home with his father’s team after wins and later became a standout all-around athlete for Shallowater.
Morris played football and baseball when he wasn’t starring for his father’s basketball team. He showed the most promise in basketball early on.
Morris hit two key shots to help Shallowater beat Argyle in the 2004 Class 2A state championship game. He drilled a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Shallowater had the ball a short time later with 24 seconds remaining. Ray Morris called “14 low.”
Shallowater put four players along the baseline to allow Eric Morris to face a defender one-on-one at the top of the key. He shook free with a crossover dribble and hit a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Mustangs a 47-45 win.
“That is one of my best memories and one I will carry with me forever,” Eric Morris said. “Winning the state title with family was super special for me.”
Morris could have played basketball at the college level. He was that good. A conversation with his father helped turn his life in another direction.
Ray Morris is a Duke basketball fan and catches the Blue Devils’ games on television when he can.
“We were watching Duke and North Carolina. I told my dad, ‘There are not many 5-8 guys out there,’” Eric Morris said. “He started laughing.”
Morris turned his attention to developing as a receiver between his junior and senior years because it would give him a better chance to play at a higher level in college. That decision paid off when he accounted for 62 touchdowns as a senior and landed on the Texas Tech staff’s radar.
Morris’ persistence earned him a scholarship. He could see himself playing in coach Mike Leach’s system and delivered his highlight tape to assistant coach Dana Holgorsen each week.
Texas Tech offered Morris a couple of weeks before signing day.
“If you would have asked coach Leach about how he found Eric Morris, he would have told you, ‘I didn’t find Eric Morris. Eric Morris recruited us,’” Morris said.
“When I committed, my father and family were in the room. I told Mike he wouldn’t regret it. I would find a way to make him look right.”
That is just what Morris did. He ended his career with 184 receptions for 1,965 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those figures are all the more impressive considering Morris played with Michael Crabtree and Danny Amendola, two Texas Tech greats who went on to play in the NFL.
“It didn’t matter who was on the field, whether it was Amendola, Crabtree or anyone else,” McGuire said. “Eric looked at himself the same way those guys did and went out there every day in practice to challenge himself to be better and more productive, even though they were more talented than him.”
A rise in coaching
Morris didn’t turn his attention to coaching until after playing one season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2009.
Morris was teammates with UNT Hall of Fame wide receiver Johnny Quinn and former UNT offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Quinn has gone into public speaking since. He told his favorite story about Morris during one of the first events UNT’s new coach appeared at after he was hired.
Morris did the cooking as long as Quinn and Harrell did the dishes when they shared a house in Canada.
“He would use every pot, pan and spoon we had, which was a little frustrating,” Quinn told the gathering of UNT fans who chuckled at the tale.
Morris quickly turned his attention to coaching after his year in the CFL. Quinn thought the path was a perfect fit for Morris, who often credits his growth in the profession to the opportunities he had to study under some of the great coaches in the game.
Morris’ three position coaches in college are now head coaches: Holgorsen (Houston), Sonny Dykes (TCU) and Lincoln Riley (USC). And that doesn’t take into account his time as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech under Kliff Kingsbury.
“I had coaching in my blood early from my dad,” Morris said. “Then being able to have three great position coaches and a head coach like Mike Leach showed me that this is something I’m supposed to be doing. I want to do for others what they did for me.”
Morris was hired as the head coach at Incarnate Word ahead of the 2018 season. He took over a team that went 1-10 the previous year and led the Cardinals to a 6-5 finish following an appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Richard Duran was a member of Incarnate Word’s athletics administration when the school hired Morris. He served as athletic director for the final three years of Morris’ tenure.
“The thing I appreciated about coach Morris is that he had a vision from day one and he was going to implement it,” Duran said. “He believed and proved that it could be successful. We had a rough culture when he showed up.
“We had an introduction meeting and one of our best players from the past year showed up late. He excused him from the meeting. That set the tone.”
Morris posted a 24-18 record at Incarnate Word before he spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Washington State.
He was sitting at Leach’s old desk when Mosley called to offer him the head coaching job at UNT. Leach died from complications related to a heart condition the day before Morris was announced as the coach at UNT.
“I owe everything to coach Leach,” Morris said at his introductory press conference, which was delayed so he could attend Leach’s funeral. “He gave me every opportunity as a player and coach to get started.”
Morris grew to enjoy the profession more with each step he took along the way.
“I love watching the kids be successful,” Morris said. “You evolve in coaching. When I was young, I thought I knew everything and was going to be the toughest coach there is. As you get into it, you learn it’s more about growing these kids. I enjoy the process of watching them learn how to fight through adversity.”
Building at UNT
Morris has recruited Texas at every school he’s ever coached at and has ties across the state.
A photo of Morris in his Shallowater No. 10 jersey still hangs on a wall at the school with a list of all his accomplishments, including being named all-state as a quarterback, wide receiver and kick returner in football in addition to making the all-state team in basketball and baseball.
Those who bet know Morris expect his Texas connections to pay off at UNT.
“Relationships are key in sports, business and anything you do,” said Quinn, who played at McKinney before excelling at UNT. “He can sit in a living room and tell Texas recruits that he remembers being in their seat growing up in West Texas. It’s huge when you can create some kind of commonality.”
Todd Rodgers runs one of the top high school football programs in the state at Argyle. He was there to see Morris hit the game-winning shot in the state championship game against the Eagles and has gotten to know him since.
Morris has recruited several of his players for different schools over the years.
“I can’t speak for everyone,” Rodgers said. “I have stayed in one place for 20 years, but I think a lot of coach Morris. Several college coaches came by this spring. They recognize him as an up-and-coming coach.”
Morris has already made an impression at UNT. He had fans and boosters in stitches with his best Leach story at his introductory press conference.
Leach commented in film study one week that only an elf could have escaped from a tackle Morris slipped through during his playing days at Texas Tech. Leach had green tights, a green jersey and even ears to stick on his helmet ready for Morris to wear in practice a few days later.
“From then on, I was known as the Elf, sometimes the Angry Elf,” Morris said.
After the laughs died down, Morris went on to talk about how he values building relationships. UNT’s players say Morris has followed through on his vow to get to know them personally.
“He’s genuine about it,” defensive lineman Kortlin Rausaw said. “He will sit down, talk with you and figure you out. He’s like that with everyone on campus, not just with the football team.”
Building those relationships is part of Morris’ plan to capitalize on the opportunity he’s been looking for over the years. He quickly settled in at UNT and in Denton with his wife, Maggie, and two sons, Jack and George.
“I always used to tell my wife that my dream job was being an FBS coach in the state of Texas,” Morris said. “She would ask which school. I always told her I didn’t care. I just wanted to get here. The feeling and the buy-in from the state of Texas with football is different.”
No one knows that better than Morris after all the years he’s spent playing and coaching across the state.
That knowledge is what gives UNT hope he can celebrate a few more milestones on the state’s fields, this time not with cake like he did in Shallowater, but with trophies to commemorate championships with the Mean Green.
