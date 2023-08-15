One of the best safety tandems in North Texas football history is back together again — this time in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Craig Jones, one of the standouts from UNT’s teams that won four straight Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04, was included in the school’s 2023 class that was announced Tuesday.
The group also includes basketball great Deon Hunter, running back Jeffery Wilson, volleyball standout Carnae (Dillard) Johnson, softball player Mariza (Martinez) Letma, swimmer Catia Weickgenant and golfer Guy Cullins.
“I’m excited,” Jones said. “It’s a true blessing and an honor to be recognized by a huge university and my peers.”
The class will be inducted Oct. 14 before UNT’s game against Temple at DATCU Stadium.
Jones is the latest in the long line of players from UNT’s Sun Belt title teams to be added to the school’s hall of fame, a group that also includes Jonas Buckles.
Jones and Buckles played side-by-side in the Mean Green’s secondary from 2001-03.
Jones was a four-year starter and three-time all-conference selection. He still ranks 10th in UNT history with 324 tackles.
Buckles ranks fifth in program history with 12 interceptions.
The pair was known for being vicious hitters. Jones’ nickname during his time at UNT was “The Hit Man.”
Jones and his former teammates doubt they would be able to play the way they did during their careers now. Some of the vicious hits that Jones and Buckles handed out would be illegal with the way the game is officiated today.
“The way I look back on it is that iron sharpens iron,” Jones said of his partnership with Buckles. “We pushed each other, which is why we were able to accomplish what we did.
“Those were fun times. Getting a chance to play with all those guys back then, those were the best times I had.”
Jones came to UNT as a running back. Former UNT assistant coach Bruce Bell saw one of his assistant coaches from his time as a high school coach go on to become the head coach at Sinton.
Brent Davis had Jones playing running back. Bell’s connection with the Sinton program helped him sign Jones.
The Mean Green had plenty of talented running backs at the time. Former UNT defensive coordinator Gary DeLoach had his eyes on Jones after seeing his highlight film and moved him to safety to pair with Buckles.
“Craig hardly ever said anything,” Bell said. “Buckles was a little more outgoing. Craig would hit guys and just smile. They were both good guys and would lay the wood.”
Hunter was a three-year letter winner and was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year as a senior. He helped lead UNT to the 1988 NCAA Tournament and ranks No. 23 in program history with 1,012 career points.
“I’m still in processing mode,” Hunter said. “I never dreamt of getting in.
“I was always taught since I was a child through high school and then at North Texas under [coach] Jimmy Gales that you have to have a pinnacle thought process to have a pinnacle mindset to achieve pinnacle success.”
Hunter has continued to enjoy that success since his time at UNT. He was drafted in the CBA and played overseas before returning to the area and starting Hoop Hunter and Building Believers.
Both organizations teach the game to young players in the Denton area.
Hunter has represented UNT along the way while influencing generations of players.
“I never thought I would be out here as long as I have,” Hunter said. “I got involved in Argyle and have been here 34 years.
“Being an ambassador for UNT is something I’m proud of.”
Jeffery Wilson, football (2014-17)
The current Miami Dolphins running back ranks fifth in program history with 3,205 rushing yards and fourth with 32 rushing touchdowns. He’s in his sixth NFL season.
Carnae (Dillard) Johnson, volleyball (2012-15)
Dillard is arguably the best player in UNT volleyball history. She was a four-time first-team all-conference selection and was the Conference USA Player of the Year as a junior and senior. Dillard led the country in kills per set and was an honorable-mention All-American as a senior.
Mariza (Martinez) Lerma, softball (2008-11)
Lerma was the first player in program history to be named to the NFCA All-Central Region First Team, a milestone she reached as a sophomore. She was a two-time all-conference selection and ranks in the top 10 in program history in several statistical categories, including home runs (second, 36) and runs scored (second, 125).
Catia Weickgenant, swimming (2009-13)
Weickgenant was UNT’s first four-time all-conference swimmer and won the 500 freestyle at the Sun Belt Conference championships as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Guy Cullins, men’s golf (1968-71)
Cullins was a two-time All-American and a four-year letter winner. UNT reached the NCAA tournament in four straight years and won consecutive Missouri Valley Conference titles during his career.
