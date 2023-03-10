KeAyla Dove
Buy Now

North Texas sophomore shot putter KeAyla Dove works out in preparation for the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dove finished 16th in the event Saturday after fouling on all three of her throws.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

KeAyla Dove is never sure when she’ll have the chance to see those closest to her with all that is going on in her life.

KeAyla Dove mug

KeAyla Dove
Jon Tipton

Jon Tipton
UNT's KeAyla Dove
Buy Now

“North Texas has been a great fit,” UNT sophomore KeAyla Dove said. “It’s been hard to be away from family, but it’s been worth it.” 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0